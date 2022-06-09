Amazon Launches Virtual Try-ons for Shoes

Amazon is looking for just the right foot fit.

The e-commerce giant has launched a virtual try-on service for shoes, helping consumers use their iPhone to see how a pair of shoes will look on their feet.

The service, available in the U.S. and Canada on the Amazon iOS shopping app, includes thousands of styles from brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Saucony, Lacoste, Asics and Superga.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion.

After selecting a pair of shoes, consumers can tap a “virtual try-on” button below the product image, point their phone at their feet and get an augmented reality take on what the style will look like on. The feature also lets users quickly switch between different colors options for the same style.

Amazon has become an e-commerce giant, in part, because it has been willing to test new approaches and iterate, letting consumers lead the way and decide what services are most useful.

That spirit seems alive and well with virtual shoe try-ons.

“We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles,” Dogan said.

Amazon also noted that the service gives brands a new way to present themselves on its platform.

“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance,” said Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance. “We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base.”

