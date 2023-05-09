Andrea Trocino Joins Matches as Chief Product and Technology Officer

LONDON — Nick Beighton, chief executive officer of Matches, has appointed Andrea Trocino chief product and technology officer.

Beighton, the former Asos CEO, joined the luxury retailer last summer and has been shaking up the company with changes to reinstate it to its former glory.

Trocino worked with Beighton during his eight years at Asos, where he started off as head of mobile and worked his way up to chief product officer in 2018 before leaving at the end of 2020.

He developed the first mobile website and native apps for the company in 2011 — by 2021, the company had 30 million users. During his tenure, mobile revenues became 80 percent of the business’ revenue.

Nick Beighton, CEO of Matches. Courtesy image

“I am thrilled to be joining Matches and working closely with the team. To be working alongside Nick to deliver the next phase of Matches’ technology and be the true market leader in modern luxury fashion globally is genuinely exciting,” Trocino said in a statement.

Beighton added that he was delighted to be working with Trocino again.

“Andrea is a fantastic addition to our executive leadership team and his expertise in building customer facing digital retail and websites is unrivaled. We remain focused on our ambition to be the luxury destination for customers in the world. Andrea brings a depth of experience and leadership that will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth,” he added.

In his new role, Trocino will focus on rebuilding the customer experience, and widening the Matches audience, which includes digital market, acquisition, retention and engagement.

In January, private equity investor Apax gave Matchesfashion a vote of confidence in the shape of 60 million pounds in fresh funding.

The investment comes on the heels of an improved performance under Beighton. The 60 million pounds consisted of 40 million pounds in fresh equity and 20 million pounds in debt.

It represents Apax’s largest commitment to Matchesfashion since it purchased the company in 2017 from founders Tom and Ruth Chapman and other investors.

“We’ll be able to better utilize technology, product, logistics and culture to help grow the top line of the business as well as our profitability,” Beighton told WWD at the time, expressing confidence in his executive team and strategy.