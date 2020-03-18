Apple ratcheted up its AR push with a new iPad Pro that uses laser technology, the company said Wednesday.

The tablet, an update to its two-year-old iPad Pro, features a three-camera array, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. The 12 megapixel camera shoots in wide angle and another 10 megapixel camera offers ultra-wide angle. The last uses a LiDAR laser scanner — short for Light Detection and Range — that amplifies the device’s depth sensing powers.