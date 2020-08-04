After 33 years, Phil Schiller, senior vice president of hardware and product marketing and one of Apple’s most familiar executives, is moving on to become an Apple Fellow and senior adviser to the company.

Schiller, 60, has been with Apple since he was 27 years old. Now he wants to “make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends and few personal projects I care deeply about,” he said in prepared remarks.

For longtime Apple watchers, Schiller’s presentations always skewed more enthusiastic than overly polished, making him somewhat of a rarity — a top-level executive who seemed genuinely excited to show off the company’s products. Greg Joswiak, who will step into the role as senior vice president of worldwide marketing, will have big shoes to fill, at least from the perspective of Apple fans and iPhone enthusiasts.

He also comes in during a high-pressure period for Apple, which is facing intensifying inquiries over its App Store policies. Alongside leaders from Google, Facebook and Amazon, chief executive officer Tim Cook testified before the House Judiciary last week in an antitrust hearing, where he had to explain the store’s revenue model and how it treats developers.

Notably, Schiller will remain in charge of the App Store and Apple Events, reporting directly to chief executive officer Tim Cook.

Schiller’s transition marks the latest high-profile executive exit following the 2019 departures of designer Jony Ive, who left to start a new business called LoveFrom, and retail boss Angela Ahrendts, who sits on the board of Airbnb and Ralph Lauren.