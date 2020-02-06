By  on February 6, 2020

According to the latest estimates from Strategy Analytics, 2019 sales for the Apple Watch dwarfed shipments from the entirety of the Swiss watch world.

If true, this is the first time the Apple wrist gizmo beat out the aggregate of traditional brands, including their analogue or even techier timepieces — at least for sustained period of time. There was a 2017 spike in Apple Watch sales that briefly overtook Swiss watches.

