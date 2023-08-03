ASOS Media Group Teams Up With Rokt for AI and Machine Learning Tech

ASOS Media Group has tapped Rokt to elevate its online shopping experience across 15 territories including the U.K., Europe, North America and Australia with the goal of driving customer engagement and building brand loyalty.

In a statement, ASOS Media Group said it has chosen Rokt as a partner for its machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which will enable ASOS to unlock first-party data and create personalized customer experiences, highly relevant to individual customers. Rokt’s technology has been adopted by many other e-commerce brands including Morrisons, Odeon, Cineworld and ManoMano, being recognized for its a service that offers flexibility to increase user engagement with loyalty and lifetime-value initiatives.

Rokt’s partnership with ASOS represents continued growth across Europe and globally. In a statement, the company said that these partnerships, along with unlocking value for partners and shoppers, will also “offer the opportunity for advertisers to improve their competitive edge by reaching relevant new customers who are actively buying online.”

Elizabeth Buchanan, chief commercial officer of Rokt, said Rokt is “thrilled to have ASOS on board as our newest partner. We can’t wait to help them surprise and delight customers with relevant offers throughout their transaction moment.”

Through Rokt’s optimization of offers post-purchase, the technology company will enable ASOS to unlock first-party data and create personalized customer experiences, highly relevant to individual customers. The partnership will also enable ASOS to introduce relevant non-endemic offers to its users through Rokt’s exclusive marketplace.

“Our customers expect and deserve a first-class online shopping experience,” said Elton Ollerhead, director of ASOS Media Group. “By leveraging Rokt’s technology, ASOS will now be able to personalize their journey even more after completing a purchase. We’re very excited to work with Rokt and build a global partnership that improves our customer experience and offers customers further value.”