The Avery Dennison Corp.’s launch of its connected product cloud, called atma.io, promises to reimagine how supply chains operate. The atma.io connected product cloud is an end-to-end platform that includes the capabilities to create, assign and manage unique digital identities for physical items in the real world.

According to the company, atma.io is making a debut with billions of items already tracked globally and the largest array of end-to-end use cases for consumer engagement, sustainability, brand protection, and operational excellence. Notably, the atma.io platform is already managing over 10 billion unique items and adds over 50 new connected products every second.

“Facing a clear need for item-level visibility and the gap in the market, Avery Dennison saw a unique opportunity to stand up a new digital venture to pioneer an industry-leading end-to-end connected product cloud,” said Francisco Melo, Vice President and General Manager at Avery Dennison Smartrac. “With atma.io Avery Dennison is now able to bridge both worlds by coupling our progressive family of digital triggers and labeling technologies with the power of data in our atma.io platform all the way to the ‘wafer’ level.”

Further, according to a statant by Avery Dennison, “the atma.io connected product cloud offers a wide-ranging portfolio of modules to unlock specific use cases to help achieve business objectives like consumer engagement, operational excellence, brand protection and sustainability.”

Already utilizing the atma.io to achieve circularity and manage unique consumer-product interactions is Adidas.

“Adidas integrated atma.io’s connected product cloud into our Infinite Play initiative to scale our ability to buy-back products and give them a second life,” said David Quass, Global Director, Brand Sustainability for Adidas. “The program has been the first of many use cases we look to enable with atma.io and Avery Dennison to achieve our connected product vision and our sustainability goals.”

Avery Dennison noted in its announcement that atma.io was designed to be open, easily integrated and highly flexible, solving a pain point in the industry where supply chains use different digital triggers on products. Instead, atma.io enables all item-level events and product data to be connected on one platform.

Additionally, businesses will be able to “join up” supply chains in new ways, with atma.io making it possible for brands to accurately communicate how a product is made and launch new business models like re-commerce, peer-to-peer commerce and direct-to-consumer.

“The atma.io team has launched the connected product cloud purpose-built for today’s world of rapid disruption and digital transformation,” said Max Winograd, Vice President, Connected Products, Avery Dennison Smartrac and one of the co-founders of atma.io. “Our north star is trust and a more sustainable and connected world. Our platform is designed for anyone to build on top of atma.io to enable every use case for connected products throughout every industry and every step of the value chain.”

