In a move to improve its product lifecycle management (PLM) and design processes, Shinola has partnered with cloud-based solution provider Backbone.

The companies said the workflow platform will be used for all of Shinola’s luxury products.

Tom Lewand, chief executive officer of Shinola said the company continues to “seek out new and effective tools to improve Shinola’s processes for bringing products to market” and added that it will be utilizing Backbone’s “impressive platform to enhance our company’s performance across categories.”

[See related story: Backbone PLM, True Fit Size Up Product Development]

In a statement, the companies said Shinola, known for its handmade watches as well as premium leather goods, bicycles and audio equipment, “sought out Backbone’s SaaS platform and ability to streamline the complex product development process. This process will allow Shinola to increase their offerings with new and creative product lines.”

Backbone ceo and co-founder Matthew Klein described Shinola as a “dynamic player across so many industries, which affords us an exciting chance to see the versatility in applications that the Backbone platform can provide in the hands of an established and exceptional brand.”

“I also really love the mission and ethos behind the Shinola brand,” Klein added.

Backbone counts among its clients companies such as Allbirds, Warby Parker and Parachute Home, among others. In early August, the Boulder, Colo.-based company closed on $10 million of a “Series A” funding – bringing the total raised to $18 million. The latest round was led by the Foundry Group.

Jason Mendelson, a founding partner of the Foundry Group, said in August that his firm has “seen firsthand the inefficiencies and difficulties direct-to-consumer brands face in getting great products to market,” which Backbone’s solution aims to address.