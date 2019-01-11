In effort to close the “virtuous cycle of personalization” in the product development process — Backbone PLM partners with True Fit, the data-driven personalization platform fitting retailers with key consumer data from 90 million consumers.

Unveiling the demo at the upcoming NRF Big Show, the partnership aims to size up and confront the “huge disconnect” in the product development process between designers and their end-customers due to lack of product and customer information at the design stage.

Coming off of a $8 million investment in August to push into initiatives such as Backbone 2.0, Matthew Klein, chief executive officer of Backbone PLM, serves that the newest collaboration with True Fit will continue to empower their ethos in offering greater transparency and efficiency in the supply chain. Specifically in the product development process, Backbone’s cloud-based platform has seen speed to market improve 10 times faster for some users.

Speed to market aside, designing with a consistent, transparent view of customer data — including attributes such as demographic, size, fit and style details — renders greater efficiency and ROI for retailers and brands.

According to Romney Evans, cofounder and chief product and marketing officer of True Fit, the partnership with Backbone PLM enables better “matching of products to consumers” through data-driven insights on product performance.

And these “real-time insights” from True Fit will live directly in the Backbone PLM dashboard, indicated by an actionable button where users can sync data across both the product and size and specification levels.

Staying ahead with product design may mean a closer look at one’s customers, or rather the real-time data that serves to personalize their fit.