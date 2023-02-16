×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

NYFW’s Retail Winners: Thom, Proenza, Khaite and More

Beauty

Is Sephora Enough to Revive Glossier?

Fashion

Harris Reed and a Tale of Two Cities

Balenciaga Hypes Up 3XL Digital Sneaker Collectibles With WeChat

Balenciaga worked with Tencent's Zhixin Chain on minting the digital asset.

Balenciaga's 3XL sneakers from the controversial spring 2023 collection.
Balenciaga's 3XL sneakers from the controversial spring 2023 collection. Courtesy

SHANGHAI — To create hype around its 3XL sneaker collection, Balenciaga dropped 3,220 digital collectibles, or China‘s version of NFTs, this week.

From Monday to Wednesday , followers of the Balenciaga Wechat Official account were able to snap up one of the yellow and black 3XL digital sneakers free of charge. All units of the digital collectibles were taken within hours of the release.

The digital collectible enabled owners to secure a slot to preorder a pair of the real sneakers, priced at 8,300 renminbi, or $1,211, on WeChat Thursday.

On Chinese social media, VIP clients that were able to secure the flashy kicks ahead of the digital drop were already calling the 3XL “sneaker of the year.”

Related Galleries

A screenshot of the 3XL digital collectible that users shared on Xiaohongshu.

The latest iteration of the 3XL trainer is a part of the controversial spring 2023 show, which was opened by Ye and followed by an ad controversy that dented sales primarily in English-speaking countries. Kering reported a 4 percent drop in its “other brands” segment for the fourth quarter, which includes Balenciaga, and flagged a “difficult” December for the French brand.

According to a brand spokesperson, three colorways from the 3XL sneaker collection initially launched in the Chinese market in mid-January, a month ahead of its global launch, and has already sold out.

Balenciaga worked with Tencent’s Zhixin Chain on minting the digital asset. The digital sneaker will live on Wudeku, a Tencent-owned digital collectibles trading mini program. The brand said it is working with Zhixin Chain on other digital collectible projects in the future.

The launch is the second time Balenciaga has worked with Tencent on a Wechat-only digital collectible project. Last December, Balenciaga tested the waters by launching 30 digital collectibles on the Chinese super-app for its Balenciaga x Adidas Triple S sneaker.

In China, where cryptocurrencies and the reselling of NFTs are forbidden, NFTs are more widely referred to as digital collectibles to avoid regulatory risks.

Last April, Burberry became the first luxury brand to work with Wechat on a digital collectible release. During the brand’s The Burberry Generation Exhibition in Chengdu, which celebrated local artists and creatives, Burberry issued more than 350 unique photographs by local artist Myron Zeng on Huanhe, a Tencent-owned platform that mints and distributes digital collectibles.

Merely four months later, Tencent shut down the one-year-old Huanhe, as the platform faced lagging sales and reckoned with a Beijing cryptocurrency crackdown.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Hot Summer Bags

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Balenciaga Debuts 3XL Digital Collectibles on WeChat

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad