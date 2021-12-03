Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 3, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

‘Cheese and Speedos’ at Twist for Loewe in Miami

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express CEO Tim Baxter Talks $13 Million Quarter and Navigating the Path Forward

Business

Will Central Group Buy Selfridges, and for How Much?

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped Over Black Friday, Cyber Monday

A Similarweb online traffic growth analysis shows SkinStore soared above Estee Lauder, while IT Cosmetics, Hollister and Reebok top charts. 

Woman shopping online using her laptop
New analysis reveals which beauty and fashion websites had the most traffic growth over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Angelov - stock.adobe.com

As experts continue dissecting post-Thanksgiving Day sales data, some notable insights are starting to emerge. The latest comes from analytics firm Similarweb, which posted its list of popular beauty and apparel sites based on online traffic growth over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 

According to the AI-based market intelligence platform, which tracks web and mobile app visits, it analyzed the top 100 beauty sites to learn which ones showed the greatest increase during this time, compared to their lead-up in November. 

SkinStore vaulted to top of the charts on Black Friday, the firm said, with 895 percent growth outperforming the rest of the beauty list by a wide margin. The traction may be due to scheduled promotions, such as a SkinStore 30 percent discount that dropped to 25 percent on Monday. 

Related Galleries

Estee Lauder took second place with 590 percent growth, followed by Glossier (506 percent), Kiehl’s (472 percent), Clinique (389 percent), Dossier (365 percent), MAC (345 percent), IT Cosmetics (321 percent), Lancome USA (308 percent) and Olaplex (284 percent). 

On Cyber Monday, the script flipped to some degree, with SkinStore ranked at number 4, with 342 percent growth, and IT Cosmetics seated in first place, with a 587-percent jump. A number of legacy brands — such as Estee Lauder, Clinique and MAC — fell off the list entirely, though Kiehl’s (459 percent) and Lancome USA (253 percent) remained. They nestled in alongside edgier fare, buzzworthy newcomers and multi-branded e-commerce sites, including Beverly Hills MD (357 percent), Inkbox (302 percent), Tarte (287 percent), Dossier (261 percent), Esalon (232 percent) and Glossier (222 percent). 

The distinctions among fashion websites weren’t so glaring. Abercrombie & Fitch’s teen purveyor Hollister won apparel on Black Friday with 401 percent growth, followed by Rack Room Shoes (358 percent), Lululemon (348 percent), American Eagle (332 percent), Ralph Lauren (324 percent), H&M (319 percent), Asos (316 percent), Abercrombie & Fitch (303 percent), Express (301 percent) and Journeys (282 percent). 

Cyber Monday put Reebok, which didn’t place at all on Friday, in the lead with 224 percent growth, edging out American Eagle’s 214 percent. Rack Room Shoes maintained popularity, slotting into third place with 188 percent, followed by Under Armour (187 percent), Madewell (181 percent), Ralph Lauren (174 percent), J. Crew (173 percent), Adidas (171 percent), Express (162 percent) and Urban Outfitters (159 percent). 

Based on which brands popped and when, it looks like younger consumers may have focused more on apparel on Friday and scoured the web for beauty on Monday.

Either way, their buying muscle this year is not entirely surprising. Usage has spiked in “buy now, pay later” services, which have become popular with Gen Z. Adobe reported that BNPL ballooned with 21 percent in revenue year over year on Cyber Monday. Business climbed at installment payments companies, with Klarna tracking Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales growth of 129 percent and Afterpay noting a 34 percent increase in orders compared to 2020, across both online and in-store. 

While shopping behaviors may be changing, there are still some things that stay the same. Like bargain hunting. 

Similarweb saw clothes shoppers, in particular, hunting for deals across sites, and it pointed out a deep level of cross-shopping between the e-commerce behemoths. Out of all consumers who searched for apparel on Amazon, it said, more than a third (37 percent) also checked out Target on Black Friday. Even more, at 42 percent, visited Walmart. 

As far as charts go, this one may perfectly explain the competitive intensity between the retail giants. 

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped
A large chunk of Amazon apparel shoppers cross-shopped Target and Walmart. Courtesy image

Of course, there are caveats to reading too much into holiday 2021 metrics. This year was unlike any other, including last year. Supply chain constraints, labor issues and other pressures — which crucially include the ongoing pandemic and new variants — had retailers spreading out more modest deals instead of hyping blow-out, doorbuster promotions.

Also, with vaccines and boosters available now, people delivered more foot traffic in physical stores than last year, though it’s still not to the degree of pre-pandemic levels. All of that impacts e-commerce-related figures. 

It’s worth noting that Similarweb’s data doesn’t reflect actual sales or revenue, only web traffic growth. But knowing where the online momentum is can speak volumes about consumer interest and how it shifts, shedding light on valuable, but all-too-elusive factors, like intention. That offers at least a little clarity within this uncertain and constantly changing retail landscape. 

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Beauty and Fashion Sites That Popped

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad