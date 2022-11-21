×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Catching Up With The Brooklyn Circus’ Ouigi Theodore 

Business

Farfetch CEO José Neves on Following His Luxury North Star

Beauty

Femme Fatale, the New Euphoria and Other Emerging Beauty Trends

A New Way to Shop: Virtual Stores on Bloomingdales.com

The technology from Emperia enables users to move through unique brand settings on bloomingdales.com in a virtual shopping tour.

A view of the Ralph Lauren virtual shop on Bloomingdales.com
Users on bloomingdales.com can virtually tour a Ralph Lauren shop depicting a ski chalet.

Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Nespresso have created unique online shops that you can virtually tour using your mouse, moving through the setting to encounter different products and click on that you choose to buy.

The online shops have been created by shops by Emperia, a London- and New York-based virtual reality technology developer for the retail and fashion sectors.

In addition to the new virtual spaces for Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Nespresso, there is a virtual setting encompassing a luxury beauty/spa room, a party room and a gifting presentation.

According to Emperia, its technology allows brands to communicate their “brand stories” within one cohesive experience, which in this case is the Bloomingdale’s online holiday store. Users can transition between brands through “an elevator” located in the store.

Related Galleries

The Chanel online store is set on the moon; the Ralph Lauren store depicts a holiday forest experience leading to a ski chalet, and the Nespresso virtual setting depicts a Parisian café.

A view of the new Nespresso setting on Bloomingdales.com that you can virtually tour.

Emperia said its technology enables retailers to measure product engagement, demographics, stock demand and layout effectiveness, in real-time, and based on data insights.

“Emperia believes that the multibrand virtual experience will become the new department store of the future,” Olga Dogadkina, cofounder and chief executive officer of Emperia, said in a statement. “The virtual environment provides endless opportunities for brand creativity, design and user engagement, breaking barriers of accessibility and physical space limitations — providing a new technology playground for retailers.”

Emperia indicated that it develops virtual stores for the retail, fashion and art sectors that can be extended into the metaverse. Emperia said its client list includes Dior, Burberry, Christie’s, Getty Images and others.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Hot Summer Bags

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bloomingdale's Enabling Virtual Touring of Brands' Shops Online

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad