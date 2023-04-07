Bold Commerce, PayPal Team on Checkout Integration

Bold Commerce has rolled out a headless checkout integration with Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce. Bold Commerce said it collaborated with PayPal to develop the new integration.

“By introducing a composable headless alternative to Magento’s native checkout, Bold enables brands using Adobe Commerce to elevate checkout experiences without the risk, cost or complexity of re-platforming,” the company said in a statement. “The composable checkout solution seamlessly integrates a fully optimized, customizable checkout experience on top of brands’ existing technology.”

Bold Commerce said for many retailers and brands, “adopting this new checkout will be their first step toward a composable SaaS e-commerce infrastructure.”

This upgrade is crucial as brands address shoppers who abandon the checkout process before the item is purchased — which stands at around 48 percent, Bold Commerce said. The company said retailers and brands are “simultaneously pursuing options to make other digital channels shoppable.”

“But simply extending checkout to new channels isn’t enough — brands need to have complete control over the experiences they’re offering to shoppers to drive conversions,” Bold Commerce said. “This means offering checkout experiences that not only fit brands’ business needs but are tailored to individual shoppers and how they’re shopping in real-time.”

This is where this new integration plays a role. “Brands can now modernize their checkout experience quicker, easier and with fewer plug-ins than the platform’s native checkout,” Bold Commerce said. “With Bold Checkout and PayPal, brands can activate and utilize most payment methods without the need to add plug-ins. This ensures complete payment flexibility for both brands and consumers.”

Peter Karpas, chief executive officer of Bold Commerce, said brands and retailers “need to meet their shoppers — and enable checkout — on the digital channels they’re on, but this can seem like a huge undertaking when they’re still trying to solve for checkout abandonment on their e-commerce sites.”

Karpas added the integration not only makes it possible for brands on Adobe Commerce to launch custom checkout experiences “but allows them to optimize these experiences in real-time to make sure they’re continuously maximizing checkout completion rates and driving revenue.”