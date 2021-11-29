Bolt Makes Acquisition of Tipser and Enables Checkout at the Point of Discovery

Bolt, the checkout and shopper network company, just took another step forward in its mission to democratize commerce with the acquisition of Tipser, the Swedish-based tech company that enables commerce on any digital platform.

Both Bolt and Tipser are designed to allow shoppers to check out immediately at the point of discovery and together, the technologies will serve to enhance Bolt’s Remote Checkout solution. Bolt will be building upon Tipser’s technology by leveraging its turn-key publisher marketplaces, touchless merchant integrations and headless implementation capabilities.

“Tipser and Bolt share the same goal of enabling checkout to take place anywhere,” said Ryan Breslow, founder and chief executive officer of Bolt. “Our acquisition of Tipser couldn’t be more synergistic for the future of remote checkout. Tipser has proven success in giving shoppers the opportunity to directly check out through inspirational content. By joining forces with Tipser, the sky’s the limit when it comes to unlocking the power of shopper identities to check out everywhere.”

The launch of Remote Checkout will combine the forces of Bolt SSO Commerce and Tipser’s technology. With this launch, publishers, who Bolt notes in a statement have struggled to build direct relationships with consumers, will be able to leverage Bolt’s one-click account creation and tap into Bolt’s network of shoppers.

Notably, publishers already in the Bolt network include Bustle, The Zoe Report, W Magazine, Elle, Cosmopolitan and InStyle — giving them access to the tens of millions of shoppers also in the Bolt network.

Moreover, the launch of Bolt’s Remote Checkout will give publishers and creators the ability to monetize traffic by offering visitors an instant in-app or onsite one-click checkout and converting these visitors into loyal shoppers – taking the place of sending shoppers to another site through affiliate links. Shoppers will be able to check out directly and safely at any point.

For merchants, the capabilities also allow the ability to boost conversion rates while ramping up revenue and account creation on the Bolt network. Merchants will be able to receive and manage orders from multiple channels.

“It is very rare to find a partner with such symbiosis in culture, vision and offerings,” said Marcus Jacobsson, cofounder and chief executive officer of Tipser. “Both our companies were built on the foundation of a Conscious Culture — growing thriving businesses by putting our teams first. Even though we come from complementary business offerings, we share exactly the same vision enabling every digital surface to become transactional. With our forces combined, we’re able to give hundreds of millions of consumers access to a safer, faster and more convenient way of shopping online. We’re deeply impressed by Bolt’s team and are eager to embark on this exciting journey together!”

