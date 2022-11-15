×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Sustainability

Good News: U.S.-China Climate Negotiations Back On

Fashion

Inside the Thierry Mugler Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum

Bolt Extends Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

The checkout technology is designed to make the shopping experience easier for consumers.

Woman Sitting On Sofa At Home Using Laptop Computer
The checkout solution improves the overall shopping experience for consumers. Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

Bolt, the checkout technology company, said its Quick Checkout solution is now available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users.

Quick Checkout allows users of Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source to “add mobile-friendly, password-less checkout experiences so they can streamline the checkout for shoppers,” Bolt said, adding that the “solution integrators can also now offer their e-commerce clients a stress-free checkout offering that can be implemented in less than an hour, with no custom coding needed.”

The addition of Quick Checkout comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking smoother and friction-free shopping experiences as well as greater personalization.

Related Galleries

Mike Byrnes, vice president of strategic partnerships at Bolt, said Adobe is known for working with businesses to transform their commerce platforms. “Now that Quick Checkout is available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users, more brands will be able to quickly implement streamlined checkout experiences so they can increase checkout conversions and repeat purchases,” Byrnes said.

Justin Merickel, vice president of partnerships at Adobe, said consumers today “expect personalized and seamless shopping experiences that cater to their individual preferences. Quick Checkout makes it easy for merchants to offer shoppers a convenient and secure checkout experience where they can complete purchases in as little as one click.”

In October, Bolt launched its latest product, “Bolt Shopper Assistant,” which the company said is the “first virtual shopping assistant of its kind” and promises to enable retailers to turn anonymous guest shoppers into account-holding customers by providing a faster login for returning shoppers and increasing conversion with personalized shopping experiences.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Hot Summer Bags

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bolt Extends Checkout Solution to Adobe, Magento Users

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad