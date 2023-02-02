×
EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

EXCLUSIVE: Astrological Wellness App Soulloop Launches in the U.S.

Yarn Makers Embrace DIY Trend for Spring 2024

Bolt Helps Forever 21 Create Faster, Seamless Shopping Experience for Customers

Teaming up with Bolt was part of an initiative to overall the retailer's technology capabilities.

Forever 21 at MVFW
Forever 21  Courtesy Photo

In a case study of Forever 21, Bolt’s one-click checkout technology revealed some startling outcomes. Bolt’s technology, which powers over one-third of Forever 21’s online revenue, was shown to have a 63 percent checkout rate for a Bolt account, which compares to a 40 percent checkout rate for a guest account.

Additionally, registered users of Bolt experience a checkout that is 43 seconds faster than a guest checkout.

Teaming up with Bolt was part of Forever 21’s digital transformation effort that began during the pandemic. The retailer describes the initiative as “a multiyear journey to completely overhaul enterprise, digital, and omnichannel technology.”

In a statement, the company said among the technology initiatives launched “was the focus on providing a frictionless, rapid and safe online checkout experience. Now more than ever, digital technology, e-commerce technology, and connectivity to the consumer are so critical.”

That connectivity is especially important to Gen Z shoppers, which Bolt said “prefer things like one-click checkout, alternative payment methods and an overall faster and frictionless experience at checkout — all things Forever 21 implemented through their partnership with Bolt.”

Other consumer demands that Bolt helped Forever 21 address include creating a more seamless shopping experience across different devices while offering the same level of customer service shoppers would get in-store and interacting with a sales associate, the company said.

“The Bolt account network enables Forever 21 shoppers to have a seamless one-click checkout experience on their site, even for brand new customers who have never shopped at their online store before,” the author of the case study said. “Bolt account shoppers are automatically recognized by their email or phone number, so they can save information once and breeze through checkout without ever having to enter a password, payment or shipping information again.”

