Monday's Digital Daily: October 31, 2022

Gucci Calls Off Seoul Show in Light of Tragic Event, National Mourning in South Korea

Where Fashion Stands in Sustainability

Fashion’s Fall: Tough Earning Reports Loom

Bolt Launches Shopper Assistant

The new offering promises a unified solution for digital retailers to consolidate shoppers’ account functions, driving higher engagement and higher conversion at checkout.

Bolt
Bolt's Shopper Assistant was rolled out at Tyler’s, the athletic and lifestyle apparel retailer Courtesy Image.

Bolt, the one-click checkout and shopper network company, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Bolt Shopper Assistant. The “first virtual shopping assistant of its kind” promises to enable retailers to turn anonymous guest shoppers into account-holding customers by providing a faster login for returning shoppers and increasing conversion with personalized shopping experiences.

With the new solution, Bolt is addressing digital retailers’ frequent use of pop-up functions designed to prompt first-time shoppers to sign up for discounts or subscribe to newsletters. These registrations require shoppers to leave a retailer’s site to find a discount code sent by email and in many cases only collect emails instead of creating an account, which is a loss for retailers who missed a critical opportunity to convert guest shoppers into account holders.

Moreover, Bolt’s Shopper Assistant is built as a unified solution, allowing merchants to manage account creation, logged-in shopping sessions and conversion and checkout functions within a single platform and eliminating the need for multiple vendors and providing the shopper with a more seamless experience.

With Bolt’s Shopper Assistant, first-time shoppers are incentivized to create an account with a discount offer on first orders – the discount is immediately applied at checkout so there is no need for shoppers to search through emails for a discount code when they are ready to buy. Return shoppers are also given a more streamlined experience from a quick and secure, passwordless login to a personalized journey that enables customers to see past order history, recently viewed products, product recommendations, reorders and easily track live orders.

Importantly, Bolt said, while many online retailers are already showcasing this valuable information to returning shoppers (product recommendations, past orders and order tracking) it often doesn’t hit the mark as it is disparate across the site. Bolt, however, has designed its solution to make seeing personal information a more seamless experience.  

The technology was rolled out at Tyler’s, the athletic and lifestyle apparel retailer. For Tyler’s the installation of Bolt’s Shopper Assistant unlocked significant success in increasing account registrations and its logged-in shopping rates.

“Tyler’s has been looking for a way to streamline account creation and checkout in order to increase our number of repeat shoppers, and we love that Bolt consistently innovates ahead of the market to help us stay competitive,” said Justin Dermit, director of e-commerce and marketing at Tyler’s. “We’re already seeing success in terms of increasing account registrations and logged-in shopping, and we cannot wait to see what’s next.”

With Bolt’s Shopper Assistant, Tyler’s has already seen a 16 percent increase in account registration, a 14 percent increase in logged-in shopper rate and a 6 percent additional increase in checkout conversion, on top of the baseline improvement in checkout conversion already offered by Bolt.

“Our goal is to help merchants thrive by giving them tools to create trusted shopping destinations that turn visitors into lifetime customers,” said Greg Greiner, SVP of Product at Bolt. “Shopper Assistant does just that and it’s exciting to see what our newest product has already done for Tyler’s.”

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

ad