×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

Boots to Expand Offer With New, Online Marketplace

Boots is the latest British retail giant to embrace the marketplace model with plans to launch a new online platform in spring 2023.

Elemis landed in 10 Boots stores
Elemis landed in 10 Boots stores and on boots.com last week. Courtesy

LONDON — Boots is joining fellow British retail giants, opening an online marketplace to drive volume, update its image and build up its offer via third-party brands.

The British pharmacy and beauty chain said Tuesday that Boots Marketplace will open in spring 2023, further extending the range of boots.com, which it described as the U.K.’s most visited health and beauty website.

The retail giant, which remains part of Walgreens Boots Alliance after its U.S. parent failed to find a buyer, said the new marketplace would give customers access to more brands and products, and offer “suppliers of all sizes” an opportunity to reach Boots customers.

Related Galleries

The company said the Boots Marketplace will allow “brands of any size” to list their products on boots.com. Boots said it plans to take on hundreds of new brands, including established and new names.

Boots described the new platform as part of its “ongoing digital strategy to rapidly extend the range of the current website,” and explore new and diverse categories for its customers.

The new marketplace will be powered by the platform system Mirakl, and allow customers to use a single checkout for mixed baskets. It will also give all customers access to the benefits of shopping with Boots, including the store’s loyalty points.

Boots said brands will be able to join the platform and, depending on how they perform, will have the opportunity to be stocked in store.

Paula Bobbett, chief digital officer at Boots, said the company was approaching the new project “with a deep understanding of our customers and the health, beauty and wellness products that they want to buy. It helps us to work with new, smaller and entrepreneurial brands. Marketplace will allow us to build on the strength of our existing business to offer an even bigger range of choice for consumers and be the first to market with emerging brands and new products.”

Boots said that since 2020 it has launched around 70 new and cult beauty brands, including Elemis, which landed in 10 stores and on boots.com last week, as well as smaller up-and-coming brands.

Boots is the latest British retailer to embrace the marketplace model in a bid to grab market share from the likes of Amazon. Next and Marks & Spencer are just some of the traditional retailers that have begun offering a variety of third-party brands. Those retailers are even taking stakes in the brands and stocking them at their physical stores.

As reported in June, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. decided to shelve the sale of Boots, and its in-house brand No7 Beauty, due to the tough macroeconomic environment and a threat of recession in the U.S.

The company said that while there had been buyer interest, no third party was able to make an offer that “adequately reflects the high potential value of Boots and No7 Beauty Company.”

WBA added that the decision to retain the businesses has also been supported by the ongoing strong performance and growth of Boots and No7, which have exceeded expectations despite challenging conditions.

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Hot Summer Bags

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Boots to Expand Offer With New,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad