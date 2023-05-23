×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Experiencing Fifth Avenue in Different Ways

Fashion

Alberta Ferretti: Resort Show in Emilia-Romagna Region Still On

Eye

Daryl McCormack Talks ‘Twister’ Amid Winning Chopard Trophée

Bouclair Taps PredictSpring for POS Platform

The solution includes POS for mobile or stationary use, clienteling, and omnichannel capabilities such as BOPIS and endless aisle.

PredictSpring
Bouclair offers a full line of home furnishings, including decorative pillows, indoor and outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and window treatments.

 
Bouclair, the home decor and furnishings retailer in Canada, has tapped PredictSpring for the solution provider’s point-of-sale platform. PredictSpring said the platform “provides a seamless customer and store associate experience for Bouclair’s customers across all channels.” 
 
PredictSpring said the POS platform was specially designed for the home goods market. The features the solution provides Bouclair includes: full POS and mobile POS, clienteling and support for endless aisle, buy online, return in-store (BORIS); buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS), and buy online, fulfill in-store (BOFIS). 
 
In addition, Bouclair will have support for “real-time inventory visibility across all channels, inventory receiving, cycle counting, store transfers and inventory adjustments,” PredictSpring said in a statement. 
 
Peter Goldberg, president and chief executive officer of Bouclair, said for more than 50 years, “Bouclair has been committed to offering our customers not only stylish and affordable home furnishings but also a personalized and enjoyable shopping experience. As part of that, we knew it was important to innovate and modernize our POS platform in order to connect the in-store and online experiences for both our store associates and customers.” 
 
Goldberg said PredictSpring was able to develop and bring to market “a powerful POS solution in a matter of months, and we’re excited that it has been successfully integrated into all of our locations in Canada.” 
 
Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said as shoppers of home furnishings “really value the in-store experience, it was important to develop a modern POS solution that provided benefits to Bouclair customers in-store but kept them engaged with the brand when shopping online.” 
 
Mangtani added that as a global company, “we were also able to provide a solution that supports both English and French in order to meet Canadian regulatory requirements.” 
 
Regarding the benefits of leveraging the platform, PredictSpring it includes “speeding up the path to purchase by offering cashless and counterless checkout, providing a complete 360-degree view of the customer allowing for more personalized interactions with customers, and seamlessly bridging the online and in-store experience.” 
 
PredictSpring’s POS platform is available in 25 countries, which includes the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and South Korea. The company said it has also achieved fiscal compliance for POS software in Mexico as well as European countries, which includes France, Austria, Italy, Portugal and Germany. 
 
Aside from Bouclair, retailers and brands that use PredictSpring include Deciem, Movado, LoveSac, Steve Madden and Suitsupply. 
 

Related Galleries

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Hot Summer Bags

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bouclair Teams With PredictSpring for POS Solution

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad