Bouclair Taps PredictSpring for POS Platform



Bouclair, the home decor and furnishings retailer in Canada, has tapped PredictSpring for the solution provider’s point-of-sale platform. PredictSpring said the platform “provides a seamless customer and store associate experience for Bouclair’s customers across all channels.”



PredictSpring said the POS platform was specially designed for the home goods market. The features the solution provides Bouclair includes: full POS and mobile POS, clienteling and support for endless aisle, buy online, return in-store (BORIS); buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS), and buy online, fulfill in-store (BOFIS).



In addition, Bouclair will have support for “real-time inventory visibility across all channels, inventory receiving, cycle counting, store transfers and inventory adjustments,” PredictSpring said in a statement.



Peter Goldberg, president and chief executive officer of Bouclair, said for more than 50 years, “Bouclair has been committed to offering our customers not only stylish and affordable home furnishings but also a personalized and enjoyable shopping experience. As part of that, we knew it was important to innovate and modernize our POS platform in order to connect the in-store and online experiences for both our store associates and customers.”



Goldberg said PredictSpring was able to develop and bring to market “a powerful POS solution in a matter of months, and we’re excited that it has been successfully integrated into all of our locations in Canada.”



Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said as shoppers of home furnishings “really value the in-store experience, it was important to develop a modern POS solution that provided benefits to Bouclair customers in-store but kept them engaged with the brand when shopping online.”



Mangtani added that as a global company, “we were also able to provide a solution that supports both English and French in order to meet Canadian regulatory requirements.”



Regarding the benefits of leveraging the platform, PredictSpring it includes “speeding up the path to purchase by offering cashless and counterless checkout, providing a complete 360-degree view of the customer allowing for more personalized interactions with customers, and seamlessly bridging the online and in-store experience.”



PredictSpring’s POS platform is available in 25 countries, which includes the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and South Korea. The company said it has also achieved fiscal compliance for POS software in Mexico as well as European countries, which includes France, Austria, Italy, Portugal and Germany.



Aside from Bouclair, retailers and brands that use PredictSpring include Deciem, Movado, LoveSac, Steve Madden and Suitsupply.

