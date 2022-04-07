Google Expands Browsable Search Results for Fashion Apparel

Google wants to make it easier for consumers to find the fashions they want.

In a blog post Thursday, Google’s Stephanie Horton, director of commerce marketing, said to make online shopping even easier “and more fun, we recently added more browsable search results for fashion and apparel shopping queries. So when you shop for apparel or accessories on Google — like chunky loafers, a lime green dress or a raffia bag — you’ll scroll through a visual feed with various colors and styles, alongside other helpful information like local shops, style guides and videos.”

Horton also shared recent consumer research and search data relating to fashion trends this spring. Horton said some of the top trends right now are Y2K fashion looks, with “products like bucket hats, hobo bags and ankle bracelets” trending as well as the “iconic Clinique ‘Happy’ perfume, Prada crochet bags and linen pants.”

Regarding the consumer survey, Google found that most fashion, beauty and home shoppers “spend up to two weeks researching clothes or beauty products before they buy them. Many, though, are shopping online just for fun — 65 percent say they often or sometimes shop or browse online when they’re not looking for anything in particular.”

Google’s survey also showed that 60 percent of shoppers say they often or sometimes find inspiration for purchases when they are not actively shopping. For example, 39 percent of respondents seek a specific look or outfit after spotting it on someone else or seeing it online. The poll found that 48 percent of respondents have taken a screenshot of an item they liked, and 70 percent said they searched or bought that item afterward.

The company said this is where its Google Lens app can help. “Just snap a photo or screenshot, and find exact or similar results to shop from,” Horton said.

And to help shoppers try on before they buy, Horton said Google’s AR Beauty was launched “to help users make informed decisions while shopping for cosmetic products online — so you can discover and try on thousands of products from brands like MAC, Estée Lauder and Charlotte Tilbury.”

Consumers can search, discover and try on cosmetics from “a variety of brands carried at Ulta Beauty right in Google Search,” she stated.