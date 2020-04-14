Browzwear, a 3-D technology firm for the apparel industry, has partnered with tech incubator Stitch on a new educational initiative for designers, patternmakers and product developers, the companies announced Tuesday.

The goal of the Stitch Accelerator Program is to ensure fashion’s flow of critical design tech talent — which may be critical for companies like Tommy Hilfiger. The brand, which uses Browzwear’s tech and Stitch’s design workflows, previously announced that its 3-D design process would go fully digital by 2022.

“Browzwear’s long-standing relationship with Stitch is part of our commitment to partnering with stakeholders throughout the apparel development process to bring to market solutions that will make their organizations and the entire industry more efficient, sustainable and profitable,” said Sharon Lim, cofounder and chief executive officer of Browzwear.

“We know from our vast experience that adopting 3-D solutions brings companies competitive advantage in a challenging business environment,” she added. “To maximize that advantage, it’s imperative that we work together to redesign the product life-cycle of the future.”

The programming focuses on developing efficient 3-D design workflows from Stitch and training on Browzwear tools, such as VStitcher 3-D apparel development software.

Participants get hands-on experience and certification, qualifying them to work for companies interested in beefing up their 3-D efforts — such as Stitch client PVH Amsterdam, which owns Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, Izod, Warner’s, Geoffrey Beene and other brands.