Bulova, D-Cave Revisit Computron Watch for Gaming, Metaverse Community

MILAN — Bulova has partnered with lifestyle metaverse marketplace D-Cave to develop two new Computron LED watches, including a special-edition version.

The Computron was reinterpreted for D-Cave evolving its original design by adding visual concepts inspired by the gaming world and will be unveiled in a dedicated space in Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

Stefano Rosso, founder and chief executive officer of D-Cave, a digital consumer marketplace of digital and physical wearables, which also provides services as an agency, connecting the metaverse, gaming, fashion and entertainment worlds, touted “the opportunity to work on an iconic item like Bulova’s Computron and reinterpret it in a futuristic way, bridging the original physical item to its new virtual version.”

Rosso, a former Diesel North America CEO and the son of OTB founder Renzo Rosso, launched D-Cave with partner Furio Giraldi in 2020. “Metaverse is not a trend, it is a new way of living,” he continued. “Our physical life is and will be more and more integrated with our digital life. And as in real life, we want to express who we are also through the brands we love, the same will happen in the metaverse.”

Users will be able to have access to the physical watch through a unique NFT drop that will grant several other utilities, a wearable version to use on their avatars in Decentraland, and access to all future NFT drops of D-Cave.

The design of Bulova’s new Computron D-Cave watches is inspired by the gaming culture and features a sleek black IP stainless steel case with luminous green accents on a black silicone strap with a three-piece buckle and a green LED time display with dual time zone capabilities. It is priced at $450.

The Bulova D-Cave watch image courtesy of Bulova/D-CAVE

“For over 145 years, Bulova has been about innovating and exploring new worlds,” said Jeffrey Cohen, president of Citizen Watch America, which controls Bulova. “Through our partnership with D-Cave and the iconic Computron, Bulova interfaces with the metaverse and the gaming universe, allowing us to reach new consumers and opportunities.”

The special-edition version features an exhibition mineral crystal case top that showcases the technology’s circuit board. The design is finished with an acid etched sidewall detail inspired by computer towers and features a sleek black IP stainless steel case and matching bracelet with a green LED time display with dual time zone capabilities. It will be available only for the NFT owners.

Both watches are presented in a custom box with D-Cave design elements, featuring a QR Code that will guide users to the dedicated Bulova-D-Cave space on Decentraland.

The Computron is one of Bulova’s signature watches, featuring a trapezoidal case with a LED display on the side. The company, headquartered in New York, was founded by Joseph Bulova in 1875.

In November, as reported, Diesel parent OTB established a company called Brave Virtual Xperience, or BVX, to help brands across its portfolio develop projects, products and initiatives intended for the metaverse.

Rosso, who is a member of the OTB board, was named CEO of BVX. As a founding partner of the Aura Blockchain Consortium, which it joined in October, OTB will rely on it as a technology partner to BVX, helping the latter capitalize on virtual items. Rosso is also a board member of the Aura Blockchain Consortium.