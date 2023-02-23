Burberry, Moncler, and Mowalola Win London Fashion Week Online

LONDON — Online data tracked by influencer marketing platform Lefty showed that Burberry, Moncler and Mowalola were the top performers for this season’s London Fashion Week.

Burberry, which saw the debut of the brand’s creative director Daniel Lee’s first collection at Kennington Park, raked in $5.3 million worth of earned media value.

Two of the brand’s ambassadors — Bright and Son Heung-min — contributed $1.9 million and $1.7 million worth of earned media value, respectively, to the most anticipated show this season in London.

The brand’s other ambassador, Jun Ji-hyun, doesn’t have an official account on Instagram, which means that online traffic generated by her at the Burberry show might not be able to be tracked as easily as the other two.

Son Heung-min and Jun Ji-hyun James Mason/WWD

Moncler’s Genius takeover, which took place the same evening as Burberry, saw celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, and FKA Twigs, as well as 10,000 guests come together at the exhibition center Olympia London.

The London event was centered around “The Art of Genius,” allowing the nine collaborators — Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Mercedes-Benz, Palm Angels, Frgmt, Adidas Originals, Salehe Bembury, Roc Nation, and Rick Owens — to reinterpret their own vision in a visually and immersive way.

The biggest online traffic driver for the extravaganza, however, was the South Korean star Hwang Min-hyun. He created $3.2 million worth of earned media value for Moncler and JW Anderson. His Instagram post about the Moncler event logged more than 835,000 likes and 3,960 comments.

Mowalola fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

In third place came Mowalola. The brand, designed by Nigerian-born fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, offered a slew of parodies on logos, and pants that were the extreme of sagging trousers, which went viral on Instagram thanks to influencer Declan Chan’s Reels video about the show. His video had been played more than 24 million times with 224,000 likes as of Thursday.

The Hong Kong and London-based Chan generated more than $1.1 million worth of earned media value for brands including Mowalola, JW Anderson, Pronounce and Susan Fang. He was also the most visible influencer besides the Korean and Thai stars this season in London, according to Lefty.

Chet Lo fall 2023 Courtesy of Chet Lo

In terms of the breakout star for the fall 2023 season in London, Chet Lo saw online engagement around his new collection grow by 622.3 percent, compared to last season. This time, he reined in his love for color and paraded a mostly black collection.

Dilara Fındıkoğlu and Richard Quinn also saw a spike in their online engagement.