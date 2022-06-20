Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: June 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Versace Men’s Spring 2023

Fashion

Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek, Damson Idris, Dwyane Wade Among Prada Show Guests

Burberry Is Doubling Down on NFTs in the Metaverse

The British brand is partnering with Mythical Games for a second time to launch its new NFT collection on Blankos Block Party.

BURBERRY NFTS BLANKOS BLOCK PARTY
Last year’s limited-edition NFT vinyl toy, Sharky B, is being succeeded by a new special edition unicorn named Minny B Burberry

LONDON — Burberry is playing a firm game when it comes to NFTs.

The British brand is partnering with Mythical Games for a second time to launch its NFT collection on Blankos Block Party, an open-world, multiplayer game, on June 22.

Last year’s limited-edition NFT vinyl toy, Sharky B, is being succeeded by a special-edition unicorn named Minny B.

The mythical creature features a spiraled horn; black mohawk hairstyle; orange tail, and set of white wings that will allow the character to explore new spaces by flight. 

The unicorn is dressed in Burberry’s TB Summer Monogram, the house check incorporated with a tinge of orange. The NFT is described as a “kind, gentle, and cheeky character that melds art and creativity.”

The mascot is inspired by Burberry’s animal kingdom and the family crest that Thomas Burberry chose for his family.

Related Galleries

The NFT collection includes boomboxes, TB sliders, lucky horseshoe necklaces, and a “Shellphone,” a seashell-inspired mobile phone accessory, which players can add to their virtual portfolio of online accessories.

Returning customers who own the character Sharky B will be rewarded with a free monogram bucket hat that’s being released soon.

Inside the game, Burberry has created a bespoke social space titled “The Oasis,” a cabana-style resort where customers can come together to connect and explore just as they would in real life.

The digital retreat features various beaches, branded sailboats and monogrammed sun loungers inspired by the house’s takeovers in Saint-Tropez, South Korea, Singapore and Ibiza.

In the wider world, conversations around NFTs still garner raised eyebrows. “Last year when we were trying to tell people that we’re going to take a heritage coat and stick it on a shark wearing armbands for a video game, even when I say it like that, it sounds quite far-fetched,” said Rachel Waller, vice president of channel innovation at Burberry.

The research for growing Burberry’s metaverse has started internally with Waller opening her door for feedback with “people inside the business who invariably are quite committed to these spaces.”

“People still think it’s going to be a very young male consumer who engages with this stuff, but actually we see quite a breadth of different ages and women are also picking this up a lot more because it’s clearly an overlapping passion with our customers,” added Waller.

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Hot Summer Bags

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Burberry Doubles Down on NFTs in

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad