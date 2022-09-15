×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Fashion

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Fashion

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring ’23

Why California’s Antitrust Suit Against Amazon Matters

AG Rob Bonta, blasting Amazon for inflating consumer prices, has California picking up where D.C. left off.

Amazon delivery package
At home and abroad, Amazon regularly faces antitrust scrutiny over its pricing approach and how it treats merchants. Sipa USA via AP

Filing suit against Amazon has practically become an American pastime, but recent inflationary pressures adds an accelerant to the mix for California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who’s suing the e-commerce juggernaut over a pricing strategy that, he said, is unfair to merchants and artificially keeps prices high for consumers.

Though Amazon gets sued a lot, for a variety of reasons — by shoppers, tech users, vendors, even by its own employees — antitrust cases in the U.S. have been rare. This is the first filed by California against the company, and only the second one ever brought by an AG.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday, the tech and retail giant executes agreements that unfairly bar third-party merchants from selling products for less in other marketplaces.

Related Galleries

The case cites a number of interviews taken over several years that describe punitive measures, like the removal of “buy now” or even basic “add to cart” buttons. But many sellers can ill afford to skirt Amazon, an online retail empire responsible for some 38 percent of U.S. e-commerce. So they comply, raising prices on their listings on sites like Walmart and Target.

Bonta argues that this approach violates the state’s antitrust laws.

“For years, California consumers have paid more for their online purchases because of Amazon’s anticompetitive contracting practices,” said Bonta in a statement. “Amazon coerces merchants into agreements that keep prices artificially high, knowing full well that they can’t afford to say no.”

He believes that, with rival platforms unable to compete on price, people only rely on Amazon more, further fueling its market dominance. Sellers find it even harder to decline its increasingly “untenable” demands, hitting California’s consumers harder in the wallet.

“The reality is: Many of the products we buy online would be cheaper if market forces were left unconstrained. With today’s lawsuit, we’re fighting back,” Bonta said.

At home and abroad, Amazon regularly faces antitrust scrutiny over its pricing approach and how it treats merchants. Even a pair of consumers filed an antitrust case against Amazon last year. For its part, Congress has questioned executives multiple times on the matter, hauling in previous chief executive officer Jeff Bezos and current CEO Andy Jassy to give testimony. One investigation led to a scathing probe on Amazon’s practices. But on the federal level, there has been relative inertia on the legal or enforcement front. With the D.C. and now California suits, policy wonks are wondering if states, whose laws tend to be stricter, are starting to leap into action.

That’s one interpretation. Another is that Bonta, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, is about to face his first general election this fall against no less than three challengers. At least with the lawsuit, he can say that he’s acting on behalf of consumers feeling serious sticker shock and point to a recent example.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Amazon is innocent, and in the current climate, California’s argument may be even more compelling. The court might agree that the company stifles competition, harms consumers and puts brands in a tough spot — especially those wrestling with supply chaos. It’s not hard to argue that some brands and retailers have been facing a maddening reality, as delayed shipments finally arrived while consumers began cutting back on spending.

In the face of shifting shortages and gluts, taking away a merchant’s ability to efficiently offload surplus could look particularly cruel.

Even so, Amazon, which has not offered comment, will likely still move to dismiss. After all, it worked in D.C. Citing insufficient evidence, the court ruled in Amazon’s favor and dismissed the case in March. AG Karl Racine vowed to appeal, but it’s not clear how long the legal tussle could go on. Such matters tend to take a long time to play out. Just ask Europe.

In 2020, the European Commission charged Amazon with using its dominance and data to unfairly compete with marketplace sellers, and launched antitrust probes into the company’s practices. Two years later, the company finally relented and agreed to make changes in July. Notably, those types of tactics will become illegal next year, when the E.U.’s Digital Markets Act takes effect, which means Amazon didn’t reverse course until there was little time left. In doing so, the company managed to dodge potentially massive fines. That’s no small issue, given the financial headwinds that have been dogging the e-tailer and other e-commerce companies, as huge pandemic gains in online shopping swing the other way.

As for California, it’s clear that the suit won’t hit the courts before Bonta’s election. It may be consequential, no matter who litigates it. But even as it is, regardless of the outcome, it appears to have already served at least one purpose.

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Hot Summer Bags

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Why California’s Antitrust Lawsuit Amazon Matters

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad