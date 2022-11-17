Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks Form Alliance

Cart.com and FedEx Dataworks have teamed up to use data to create “smarter supply chains” aimed at improving the online shopping experience for retailers and consumers. The partnership also opens the door for retailers to access a network of consumers via ShopRunner, which is “a members-only e-commerce platform and FedEx subsidiary that offers shoppers free two-day shipping, free returns and exclusive offers from participating retailers,” the company said.

Financial details about the agreement between the two companies were not disclosed.

The goal of the alliance is to tap into actionable data that create an omnichannel experience that is fully optimized. The partnership also creates enhanced fulfillment insights “to help merchants strategically store and source inventory and increase their agility and competitiveness in a crowded market,” the companies said, adding that frictionless returns management strategies will possible, which will “help merchants build a loyal, repeat customer base.”

Other value propositions of the alliance include more delivery options and greater shipping visibility.

Omair Tariq, chief executive officer and cofounder of Cart.com, said actionable data “remains a competitive advantage. Cart.com’s Unified Analytics platform combines merchant data across marketing, storefront, fulfillment, marketplaces, product feeds and more to help them attract new customers, fulfill buyer demand and drive revenue.”

“Combining that with the powerful data insights from FedEx on the post-purchase experience will allow us to create unparalleled solutions that deliver consistency and confidence for merchants as they manage their business and engage with their customers while delivering a simple and reliable e-commerce journey for consumers,” Tariq said.

“With the power of our digital and physical networks, we’re redefining what’s possible,” said Sriram Krishnasamy, CEO of FedEx Dataworks. “We’re developing new tools to help merchants make more informed supply chain decisions in alignment with their fulfillment plans, sustainability goals and consumer promises. Now, by combining the reach and depth of Cart.com and FedEx data and analytics, we plan to offer an integrated set of capabilities designed to help merchants deliver best-in-class e-commerce experiences from inspiration to delivery and returns.”

The formation of the partnership comes as the holiday shopping season gains momentum, and consumers seek smoother and more hassle-free shopping experiences, whether that’s online or in-store. For online, Cart.com said, “consumers are seeking greater confidence and simplicity in their e-commerce experiences, which increasingly feature overwhelming choices and inconsistent options, from shipping to returns.”

The company said in a statement that brands and retailers “are also struggling to deliver on customer expectations across the consumer journey — from navigating an effective omnichannel engagement strategy to reach their shoppers in a crowded market, to creating a seamless purchase, delivery and returns process that helps build loyalty and retain customers.”