×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Diesel’s Bringing Sexy Back (Yeah!)

Business

Joan Mitchell Foundation Sends Cease and Desist to Louis Vuitton

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Now anyone can try on a Cartier through the brand's Snapchat Lens for its fourth edition Tank Française.

Cartier Snapchat AR augmented reality
Cartier offers virtual try-on of its Tank Française watch through Snapchat AR Lens. Courtesy image

The fourth iteration of Cartier’s heritage timepiece, the 106-year-old Tank Watch, launches with a futuristic upgrade via a new Snapchat augmented reality Lens, the companies said Wednesday.

The Tank Française collaboration offers consumers a virtual try-on experience and the ability to purchase, along with a bit of the luxury jewelry company’s history and branding.

“The Snap camera takes us back in time to 1917, and from there, a few simple taps send you through the most monumental time periods for the watch — first 1936, then 1977, ending in 2023. Snapchatters can discover the collection and see Paris over the years, as well as try on the newest Tank Watch themselves,” the companies said in a statement.

Related Galleries

Although the brand operates more than 200 stores around the world, few people get to try on a Cartier watch in real life. But, as Geoffrey Perez, Snap’s head of global luxury, pointed out, more than 250 million people use AR daily in the Snapchat app. That casts the project as a step toward democratizing luxury, but without diluting the brand. The experience also offers an immersive 360-degree tour of the streets of Paris through time.

“Our technology opens up previously unimaginable creative possibilities, helping to make the luxury industry even more personal, accessible and practical,” said Perez.

Cartier Snapchat AR augmented reality
Cartier’s Tank Watch through different eras. Courtesy images

Accessories from jewelry to eyewear have been a growing target for Snap’s AR tech. This latest fashion collaboration appears to bring together everything the company has learned over more than a decade of development. Naturally, many of those advancements also hinge on the smartphone makers, which have been elevating the technical sophistication of their cameras, sensors, image processing and software.

Behind the scenes, Apple and Google also continue to fine tune AR for iOS and Android through software tools like ARKit and ARCore, adding to what Snap can do with its own development. Over the years, its experiences have gone from funny cartoonish sombreros to makeup, jewelry and more. Eventually, with its ongoing work on cloth simulation and bodytracking, that may include more believable AR for apparel as well. Items like watches are far easier to pull off, and a glitch-free experience matters for premium goods.

“Times change but the elegance remains the same,” explained Arnaud Carrez, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Cartier. “That’s what we tried to express in an immersive way thanks to our partnership with Snap, which put augmented reality at the service of the discovery of the new Tank Française.”

Cartier’s new Lens, which launches globally in the Snapchat app on Wednesday for iOS and Android, can be found via search or through the brand’s profile page.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Hot Summer Bags

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cartier’s Debuts Tank Watch as Snapchat AR Lens

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad