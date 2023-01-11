×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

From makeup gizmos to shoe tech, wearables and more, here's what the consumer electronics show had to offer the fashion and beauty crowd.

CES
CES 2023 Adriana Lee

Like fashion week, CES, tech’s showcase of consumer electronics in Las Vegas delights in spotlighting the newest products and trends that will fascinate people in the weeks and months to come.

Even so, the show has never been a regular stop on the fashion and beauty circuit — except perhaps for the most tech-driven brands and platforms. Look closely to spot companies like L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, Fossil, Perfect Corp. and others that are eager to tell their innovation stories, identify intriguing new partnerships or show off their newest advancements, products and projects.

L’Oréal Group’s fascination with hardware and beauty intelligence led the company to introduce two new makeup application devices at the show called Hapta and Brow Magic. Guive Balooch, global vice president of L’Oréal’s tech incubator, told WWD that they feed into a broader goal of using tech to ensure “our fingers and hands will no longer be the barrier to achieving our desired results.”

Related Galleries

L’Oréal’s Hapta helps people with fine motor issues apply makeup, starting with lipstick. Courtesy photo

Unlike previous years, Procter & Gamble didn’t unveil new products or stage an exhibition this time. But it made its presence known by sending Kelly Anderson, director of research and development for data science and artificial intelligence, to talk about the company’s approach to data science and partnering with start-ups to keep the fresh ideas and innovations flowing.

“AI and data — high-quality, owned data — is part of our digital transformation strategy to disrupt how we innovate, bringing products to market faster and better and cheaper,” Anderson said in exclusive comments to WWD. “It’s helping to really understand the consumer behavior very deeply, what they are aspiring to achieve, and helping us to design the best products possible to achieve that for them.

“We are strategically partnering externally, both with academics, obviously, for basic sciences understanding, [and] with start-ups, especially as, in the AI world, technology moves from academia to start-ups to large business very, very quickly.”

Perfect Corp., the AI and augmented reality platform for beauty and increasingly accessories, has become a regular at CES as well. Just ahead of the show, the company announced a virtual try-on solution for eyewear, with a “streamlined automated modeling process simplifies 3D sku creation by introducing an easy-to-adopt self-service platform for brands to digitize their product range in a fraction of the time,” according to the company.

In essence, the 3D virtual eyewear creation process it devised was created to replace complicated, multidimensional scanning processes with automatic 3D renderings “using just three flat product images to create a unique live camera preview.”

Perfect Corp. announced a new virtual eyewear technology at CES 2023. Courtesy image

Adam Gant, Perfect Corp.’s chief marketing officer, was also spotted at a CES panel on solving retail’s biggest challenges. The talk centered on the six particular tech trends the company identified, including sustainability, physical retail’s comeback, AI-based skin technology, the rise of AI and AR for fashion accessories, the intelligence of personalization and virtual commerce via Web 3.0 and other immersive experiences.

Naturally, the larger show punctuates some of those points, particularly the latter, as dozens of exhibitors kept mixed reality, NFT and blockchain, metaverse, Web 3.0 and related trends front of mind.

WWD caught up with one tech company whose wearable tech aims to bridge fashion and a virtual experience similar to augmented reality, but in a more practical way. Vuzix announced a new Ultralite reference device that extends smartphone notifications in a visual way to the eyes, but without the bulk and annoyingly short battery life.

As Paul Travers, president, chief executive officer and founder of Vuzix, explained to WWD, the company’s approach to waveguide technology allows for a slimmer form factor without skimping on resolution and quality. “It’s all about thin and sexy [and] fashion-forward,” he said. “The displays can be super tiny, up in the corner hidden in the frames. And the lenses are 0.6 millimeters thin. So you’ve got this form factor that you can put in glasses.”

Vuzix Ultralite uses waveguide tech to create incredibly thin smart glasses — and brands are noticing, flocking to the booth, according to the company. Courtesy image

The premise seems particularly interesting, given the buzz about Apple reportedly on the verge of releasing its own smart glasses or mixed reality headset. So it’s no surprise that major technology and fashion-related brands showed interest in the Ultralite. Travers didn’t name specific companies, but hinted at the feasibility of the Ultralite reference design arriving under the banner of a globally recognizable consumer brand as early as this fall.

Wearable tech and fashion has become so irresistible, even celebrities like Paula Abdul are getting into the act. The dancer/singer saw fit to bring her IdolEyes Fashion Audio Glasses to CES, while plenty of wrist gizmos were spotted, too, including Fossil’s latest sixth-generation, wellness-oriented hybrid watch.

Paul Abdul introduces IdolEyes bluetooth-streaming tech glasses at CES.

Apparently fashion-focused technology has moved from the face and hands all the way down to the feet as well. Indeed, luxury footwear designer Enrico Cuini worked with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Taryn Rose to create a line of high-end men’s and women’s shoes that promise the ultimate in fit and comfort, thanks to the development of their ALIA, or Active Lift in Alignment, support technology.

The system uses computer vision and intelligence for personalized, made-to-measure fit. The shoes “dissipate pressure across a greater foot surface area to dynamically allow for pressure relief, stability and energy return, making even the highest, sexiest stilettos amazingly comfortable,” their announcement read.

For the attendees that made it out to CES this year — which, at some 112,000 or so in the final tally, amount to a little more than half of the usual crowd — they were rewarded with gonzo spectacles across an array of eye-grabbing technologies. The most obvious to the casual onlooker were futuristic, bendable displays in televisions and automotive innovation for self-driving cars, electric vehicles, infotainment systems and more. If that didn’t gab attention, certainly the transportation options did. After all, how often does one shoot through the color-lit underground tunnels beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center in a free chauffeured Tesla?

But there was more going on under the surface of the show, and for fashion and beauty, it’s clear that innovation will continue lighting the way this year and beyond.

The road to the future? No, it’s the underground tunnel, as seen from a chaffeured ride in a Tesla at CES 2023. Adriana Lee
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Hot Summer Bags

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Fashion and Beauty Should Clock CES

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad