LONDON — Xcommons, a Shanghai-based biannual experimental platform is launching an immersive virtual fashion showcase “Parallel Reality” with Xu Zhi, Andrea Jiapei Li and Roderic Wong in April, in partnership with ICY, a designer multibrand retailer with a focus on emerging labels, to provide an alternative for emerging designers to present their fall 2020 collection amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Visual artists Shanyi Shu and Di Liu from InterCreative United, a Beijing-based digital interaction creative agency, is re-creating the Columbia Circle, the former Columbia Country Club, a popular hangout for Americans in their 20s to 40s in Shanghai, in the digital space for the audience to freely explore from home.