CommentSold Aims to Simplify Social Media Marketing With Vizzlie Acquisition

With the goal of making social commerce easier for retailers, CommentSold, the digital commerce solution that enables SMBs to sell through live and social commerce with automated business functions including invoicing, managing inventory, fulfilling orders and marketing, has announced it will add the Vizzlie tool to its platform. Notably, the acquisition is a step forward in furthering the company’s goal of helping retailers grow their businesses and customer relationships.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but occurred as a recent research report by Accenture shows social commerce growing to $1.2 trillion by 2025.

“We are constantly seeking to provide our merchant partners with tools, technology and features that make their lives easier, so they can focus on growing their revenue and connecting with their customers,” said Brandon Kruse, founder and chief executive officer of CommentSold. “We’re very pleased to be able to incorporate Vizzlie into our business to help our retail partners automate and simplify their marketing efforts. The tool saves valuable time for our CommentSold merchants by letting them customize and schedule push notifications, email campaigns, Facebook posts, text messages and other communications.”

By adding Vizzlie, the marketing and message customization and scheduling tool, to the CommentSold platform personalization and scheduling posts on Facebook and Instagram will become a simpler process for merchants so that companies can build deeper relationships with their customers. On CommentSold, the tool will serve to alert consumers about upcoming live-selling sessions, new product arrivals, promotions and more.

Additionally, Vizzlie’s template system will allow merchants to quickly make text replacements for individualized posts and to follow up with customers via personalized emails or text messages with the option to schedule ahead of time. Merchants will also be able to use the tool to collaborate and share graphics or templates with other members of their internal teams all on the CommentSold platform.

Notably, Vizzlie’s CEO, Ryan Barnard, will be joining CommentSold in a senior leadership position.