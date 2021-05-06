E-commerce platform provider CommerceHub has named Bryan Dove as chief executive officer, succeeding company founder Frank Poore.

The naming is part of a planned succession for the company. Dove is a former Amazon Web Services and Microsoft executive who most recently served as the CEO of Skyscanner. CommerceHub described Skyscanner in a statement as “a leading global travel marketplace serving a global customer base to find the best travel options for flights, hotels and cars.”

CommerceHub said during Dove’s tenure at Skyscanner, “he led the company to over 500 percent growth by reaching hundreds of millions of travelers, surpassing $25 billion in gross bookings annually and creating several new award-winning products.”

Poore is considered a pioneer in the industry, and created the model for drop-shipment fulfillment. Poore, who was a contributor to WWD’s Think Tank column, launched CommerceHub in 1997. In regards to Dove’s appointment, the company noted the importance of its timing. “Dove joins the company at a pivotal time when global retailers and brands are making major investments in digital technology, services and expertise to drive online revenue growth,” CommerceHub said in the statement.

Dove said as retailers and brands “face a significant shift in omnichannel retail and accelerating e-commerce adoption, companies are looking for trusted partners to help them navigate this change. I’m excited to join the CommerceHub team at this unique time.”