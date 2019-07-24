Conveyco Technologies is now offering an “Autonomous Mobile Robot replenisher,” which provides fulfillment centers and warehouses the ability to automatically replenish flow racks 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The “Stacker-Bot” can pick and stack “up to five levels high or 102 inches tall” and has a total lift capacity of up to 500 pounds per unit, or 110 pounds per shelf level, the company said, adding that the Stacker-Bot allows businesses to “eliminate labor and increase accuracy and efficiencies around the clock without the need for breaks or human supervision.”

The robotic solution enters the market at a time of consolidation and robust investment in the warehouse sectors by real estate firms and investors as well as concerns from labor organizations noting that automation is taking away too many jobs. However, companies, including Amazon, have said that as automation increases, it will be “up-skilling” employees in the new work environment.

With the Stacker-Bot system, Conveyco said it can be integrated with “flow rack, rack, shelving, conveyor and AS/RS workstation interfaces for both pickups and deliveries.”

The Stacker-Bot weighs 992 pounds, and has a “stop position” accuracy of plus or minus 0.39 inches. It has a lifting speed, when loaded, of 17.7 inches per second. The Stacker-Bot adds to Conveyco’s lineup of robots, which includes a “Pick and Put” bot, a “Tilt-Sort Bot” and a “GoFer Bot,” among other AMRs.

“The Stacker-Bot can store and retrieve on a single trip up to five cases or totes,” the company said in a statement. “It can retrieve inventory from the floor, shelf or a conveyor level. The AMR continues to pick up to five SKUs for one trip. It automatically picks a case or tote, scans the bar code and stores it in the Stacker-Bot on any of the five onboard shelves.”

The robot then uses its “robot control system” and communicates its activity directly with the warehouse “host software system.” Conveyco said the robot “always travels via the shortest path to its put-away location.”

The automated system uses two-dimensional camera technology to find its first location, then verifies the site by scanning a bar code located on the rack as well as the shelf level. Then, it automatically places the tote or case in the proper SKU location in the back of the flow rack,” the company said. “This operation is done transparently from the picking operator located at the front of the flow rack.” The Stacker-Bot then goes to its next programmed location and repeats this process “until its load is depleted.”

In regard to warehouse safety, Stacker-Bot “comes equipped with multiple and redundant safety protections, including a laser obstacle-avoidance system to provide worker safety.”