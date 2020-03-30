By  on March 30, 2020

As the days of isolation and closures stretch on due to the novel coronavirus crisis, one thing is becoming clear: The pandemic may be crippling the economy as a whole, but it’s not hitting everyone equally, according to recent data.

According to online business directory and review site Yelp, “The changes, like the pandemic that spawned them, haven’t hit all of the U.S. in the same way, though every state now reflects, to some degree or another, the new reality of the coronavirus economy.”

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers