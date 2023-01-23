×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

The technology company works with Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh and Bandier.

Cortina co-founders Brooke Cundiff and Keith George arms folded
Cortina cofounders Brooke Cundiff and Keith George. Courtesy

For small businesses squaring up to the challenges of 2023, navigating the market might just mean becoming a marketplace.

Fashion companies have a long history of being more competitive than collaborative, but the rules have changed in recent years with much more mixing and matching going on — between both brands and merchants.

Now technology is helping to simplify and cement those connections as retail goes postmodern.

Keith George, who is chief executive officer of technology company Cortina and cofounded the business with Brooke Cundiff, said marketplaces are now accessible to nearly everyone and that they solve a host of the thorny problems facing merchants today. 

Related Galleries

While Amazon made the marketplace approach famous and other big retailers are getting in the game, George said smaller companies can also expand with a marketplace, doubling down with an audience-centered approach. 

“Whether they are a retailer, an influencer, a celebrity or whatever, whoever is wanting to capitalize on their audience, we can bring product into their site, which they can then sell without having to own that inventory,” George said. “When the order takes place, it drives through our technology to the brand and the brand ships directly to the consumer. It’s kind of next generation drop-shipping.” 

Shoppers see only the site they started on and don’t go down a rabbit hole of affiliate links. 

“The end consumer has no engagement with any third-party suppliers,” George said. “So it is a slightly different model than the Amazon model. It allows our midmarket enterprise customer to own the end consumer, own the data, and own the experience and the end consumer.” 

Companies still need to go make connections to build their marketplace. 

“Brand adjacencies still matter,” George said. “Brands want to do business with certain brands. What we’ve done is removed any of the technical limitations to do that.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh, active specialist Bandier and women’s brand Nic + Zoe all use Cortina to sell goods from other brands. 

“They’re all solving for slightly different needs but in all the one thing that does unite them is that they are all looking to increase assortment, increase conversion,” George said.  

“In some cases you could be actually moving existing brands into marketplace, so you actually don’t buy as much inventory from those brands,” he said. “Other cases, you have a certain amount of inventory that you can buy but, if you offer more colors in this one style, you may be able to gain additional sales.” 

That turns at least part of the traditional wholesale approach on its head, but George said profit margins end up being about the same. 

The marketplace switch is changing who owns what at the back end while giving consumers choices. 

“Bandier is a trusted retailer with a specific audience that they built through their assortment, through their catalogue,” George said. “Bandier has many, many brands. And so the question for Bandier over time is, if you have a hundred brands, if you have 200 brands, do you need to keep all 200 brands in inventory in a warehouse? I think the answer is no.” 

And as fashion slouches into 2023 with supply chain woes lingering, inflation bearing down and a possible recession looming, a little less inventory is something brands across the spectrum are looking at.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Hot Summer Bags

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cortina’s Marketplace Fix for Small Business

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad