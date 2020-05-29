Datalogic, the automatic data capture and process automation solution provider, said it made an investment in AWM Smart Shelf, which is a California-based artificial intelligence and “computer vision” company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AWM is known in the retail market for offering autonomous and cashier-less checkout solutions as well as automated inventory solutions. The company also said it offers “consumer demographics and behavior tracking, as well as a complete software suite, Retail Analytics Engine, for in-store analytics and reporting.”

Datalogic said in a statement that the deal will keep the company competitive with the technology fields currently served by AWM. “More specifically, the focus is on Automated Inventory solutions and Frictionless Shopping, two increasingly relevant frontiers to improve the efficiency of retailers on the one hand and convenience of the customer experience on the other,” the company stated.

Datalogic offers a variety of technology solutions and applications for retail point of sale and inventory controls in distribution centers and warehouses. The global company also serves other industries such as health care, manufacturing and transportation and logistics.

Valentina Volta, chief executive officer of Datalogic Group, said the company was excited over the investment into AWM, “especially at a time when new challenges from the contingent global scenario are driving radical changes in retail activities.”

“Since our foundation we have been at the forefront of breakthrough solutions in retail for grocery and non-grocery stores, having introduced the first ever retail scanner for check out in history,” Volta said. “The investment brings an added value to the continuous search for customer-driven innovation that has distinguished our high-tech product offering since the foundation of Datalogic 48 years ago.”

Kevin Howard, ceo of AWM, said his company is working to implement “fully autonomous environments for retail, governments, schooling, health care and manufacturing.”

“We envision a world where access and interaction are truly seamless throughout the globe,” Howard said. “Partnering with the likes of Datalogic furthers our vision and reach on a global level.”