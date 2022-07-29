Dating in the Metaverse? Consumers Say ‘Yes’

Talkdesk, the customer engagement technology provider, just released a new survey about the metaverse, which found consumers embracing the virtual world’s potential for gaming, socializing — and even dating.

The report, titled “Connecting in the Metaverse: A Talkdesk Survey,” noted that as a result of the pandemic, “many people are turning to the metaverse to find somewhere to connect with others in a relatively safe way.” And despite the metaverse not fully existing in the mainstream, Talkdesk’s survey found 69 percent of respondents have been in the metaverse recently.

“The uncertainty in the physical world is why people believe the metaverse will make connections stronger (49 percent), and it’s why 44 percent of people would consider dating in the metaverse,” authors of the report said. “Metaverse activities, which have origins in the gaming world, will expand to encompass everything from friends and family relationships to dating, work and leisure activities.”

And while there’s a strong desire for socializing in the metaverse, consumers also want to be safe. “Learning from the evolution of the internet and degradation of online culture, more than half (56 percent) of respondents want the government to regulate the metaverse in some way, and fewer than half (46 percent) of survey takers believe tech companies have implemented policies that are strong enough to keep these digital worlds safe,” the report stated.

The survey also revealed that the metaverse will be a prominent channel for shoppers to engage with brands. “In fact, a quarter of respondents (26 percent) say they bought a digital item or found inspiration to make a physical purchase in real life (21 percent) during their time in the metaverse,” the report noted. “With buying and browsing for goods and services (both physical and digital) becoming a key metaverse activity, brands need to prepare for this channel.”