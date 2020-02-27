Aiming to improve the overall shopping and brand experience for consumers, Diane von Furstenberg has teamed with NewStore to power the brand’s omnichannel operations. DVF will implement the NewStore Omnichannel Platform “in its retail stores globally later this year, complementing its Salesforce Commerce Cloud e-commerce business,” the company said in a statement.

Terms of the technology investment with NewStore were not disclosed.

DVF, which offers ready-to-wear and accessories (including footwear, jewelry and handbags), has a “global distribution network” which spans more than 100 countries and includes “450 points of sale, including 86 DVF-owned and -partnered stores throughout North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific,” the company said.

DVF’s upgrading of its omnichannel platform comes as brands across fashion apparel, beauty, luxury and accessories step-up investments to better leverage direct-to-consumer opportunities as well as create a friction-free shopping experience. NewStore, which describes itself as an “Omnichannel-as-a-Service” provider that offers solutions including technology that essentially “allows retailers to run their stores on an iPhone.”

Sandra Campos, chief executive officer of Diane von Furstenberg, said enhancing the company’s “point-of-service system is a significant priority for the future of our business.” Campos praised NewStore’s offerings and its “ability to offer innovative solutions across omnichannel, inventory management and data capture allow for a faster, more customer-centric experience.”

DVF said it will be implementing all of NewStore’s Omnichannel Platform solutions, which include Endless Aisle, Clienteling, Store Fulfillment, Inventory Management, Mobile Checkout and Omnichannel Insights.

“The NewStore platform’s connected order management and mobile point of service will help DVF simplify its enterprise technology footprint,” the companies said in a statement. “Specifically, it will streamline systems and processes for store associates, turning manual and clunky workflows into efficient omnichannel services — all easily executed on an iPhone. At the same time, the brand will benefit from optimized inventory management and store fulfillment, lifting the responsibility from its retail team and instead largely automating it.”

Stephan Schambach, founder and ceo of NewStore, said the Diane von Furstenberg brand “is celebrated for its bold and creative approach to fashion. We have very similar attributes driving NewStore, from our product design to our people.”