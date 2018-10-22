Gifting is an essential purchase motive that has grown increasingly valuable for the online retailer. Maximizing sales during the holiday season means creating a fluid gifting experience and reducing shopper uncertainty over size, color, mailing address and fear of missing promotional shipping deals.

It’s with this mind that Kenneth Cole Productions Inc. has teamed with Loop Commerce to integrate the company’s Gift360 to its digital gifting platform, which offers a “seamless digital shopping experience” in anticipation of increased gifting this holiday season.

Gift360 technology aims to simplify the gifting process through providing shoppers the ability to select, purchase and send an item through Loop’s “GiftNow” actionable button. Denoted with a minimal gift box icon on the product page — shoppers can click this icon to be directed to a quick form for filling in their intended gift recipient’s information, selecting an animated design to accompany the gift.

“By enabling a full set of digital gifting options, we’re ensuring that shoppers’ every need is met in a stress and risk-free, yet thoughtful and exciting way,” said TJ Papp, vice president of consumer direct of Kenneth Cole Productions.

Without toiling over fit or style details, all decision-making is then relegated to the recipient — meaning appropriate selections are made in regards to size, style and color. Hoping to reduce the risk of gifting dissatisfaction and issues with delivery, the recipient has authority to exchange a gifted item prior to shipping, as well as to input their chosen shipping address.

Another aspect of the Loop Commerce Gift360 partnership with the Kenneth Cole brand is the addition of digital gift cards and the Loop Corporate Gifting program.

Seeking to digitize gifting in line with peaks in e-commerce holiday demands, the digital gift card seeks to quicken communication between sender and recipient through instant notifications. Likewise, corporate customers now have the ability to choose any gift to send to clients, partners, vendors or employees while maintaining a personal touch.

Roy Erez, chief executive officer and cofounder of Loop Commerce, highlighted the value of this Gift360 program as a “response not just for individuals seeking gifts, but also companies that are looking to buy thoughtful gifts in bulk.”

With retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Banana Republic, Target, Saks Fifth Avenue and Michael Kors already in partnership with Loop’s gifting service, Kenneth Cole aims to package its digital gifting experience for the busy holiday shopper who wants a more thoughtful and tactful means of giving the right gift.