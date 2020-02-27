MILAN — With the coronavirus crisis hitting two of fashion’s biggest players — China and Italy — the multifaceted potential of the digital world is emerging as a key tool to save the sector from a temporary blackout.

With the health crisis spreading across China in January, the Italian Fashion Chamber promptly reacted by creating the “China, we are with you initiative,” which enabled Chinese buyers, journalists and consumers to digitally attend Milan Fashion Week. The week’s runway shows and presentations, including behind-the-scenes content and interviews, were live-streamed on both the chamber’s web site and Chinese online platforms Tencent and Weibo.