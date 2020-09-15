Dressbarn has teamed with reverse logistics platform Happy Returns to allow its customers the option of returning products to hundreds of “return bars” nationwide.

The retailer rolled out the service for at least the past month, but the official announcement occurred today. Terms of the partnership between Dressbarn and Happy Returns were not disclosed.

In 2019, Dressbarn shuttered its doors and reemerged this past Janaury as a pure-play e-commerce retailer. The launch of the Happy Returns service comes as online sales continue to show robust growth. CB Insights has e-commerce retailing pegged to garner 27 percent of all retail sales this year, which compares to about 16 percent in 2019.

The Happy Returns platform is designed for ease of use for consumers.

“In terms of user functionality, Dressbarn shoppers receive a QR code to enable box-, label- and contact-free returns for an immediate refund or exchange,” Happy Returns said in a statement. “In the first 30 days since launch, over 75 percent of Dressbarn shoppers have opted to drop off returns in-person rather than enduring the hassle and wait of returning via USPS.”

Happy Returns also noted that due to the “ongoing pandemic,” it unveiled modifications to its “in-person drop off service in June, which allow businesses like Dressbarn to continue to serve customers while remaining contact-free for returns.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Dennis Basso RTW Spring 2021

During the initial rollout of the service for Dressbarn, the retailer said shopper feedback on the return experience “has been overwhelmingly positive, earning a Net Promoter Score of 90 for the ease, speed and safety of the service.”

Shayan Zadeh, chief executive officer of Dressbarn, said the platform “is a natural fit for our e-commerce-first strategy.”

“Having enjoyed our physical stores for decades, our shoppers are accustomed to the convenience of in-person returns,” the ceo said. “To meet these customer expectations while also growing our online presence, Happy Returns’ network provides Dressbarn shoppers with the accessibility of a physical drop-off location while still maintaining a contactless experience.”

Happy Returns said it began reopening its Return Bar network this past May “and now counts over 500 drop-off locations in 150 metro areas nationwide.”

Dressbarn’s intellectual property was acquired by Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV) in 2019 after the Ascena Retail Group closed about 650 of the physical stores. REV said since that acquisition, it has “continued to acquire a portfolio of omnichannel retailers, including Modell’s, Pier 1 Imports, Linens n’ Things, Franklin Mint and The Book People.”

“The company is reinventing these brands as digital, e-commerce platforms to service the modern shopper,” the company added.