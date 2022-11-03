×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round

The six-year-old retail tech firm intends to grow its client base in the U.S.

A Dropit marketing image.
A Dropit marketing image.

Dropita London, England-based retail technology company that provides transparency into online and store inventories with the goal of more efficient and less wasteful fulfillment, has completed a $25 million Series C funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $50 million.

Dropit’s technology enables brands to sell in-store inventory online, transform physical locations into last-mile distribution points, and source orders to locations closest to the customer, to help reduce the environmental impact of the retail industry.

The Dropit technology also consolidates multibrand orders, so customers can receive their purchases in a single shipment or single on-site pick-up for convenience, with the goal of decreasing packaging waste and emissions.

Related Galleries

The latest funding round was led by Vault Investments, a first-time investor that will also be joining Dropit’s board. The round was supported by previous investors such as Tiga Investments, Axentia, Sugarbee and others.

The company said the new capital will enable Dropit to expand in the U.S. and grow its sales office team in Austin, Texas, to more than 100 employees and add key hires for open positions across 12 states to support both brand and mall partners.

“Some of the biggest headaches retail faces today boil down to brands keeping their in-store and online inventory separate,” Karin Cabili, chief executive officer and founder of Dropit, said in a statement. “The next wave of retail will require brands to use technology to advance operational efficiency and adapt to the constantly evolving shopping habits of consumers, who have grown accustomed to the convenience provided by online shopping. By unifying online and offline inventories, brands can reduce operational costs and minimize their impact on the environment, while simultaneously speeding up shipping times.”

“The retail industry continues to change, but this is one of the biggest issues I’ve seen the industry face for decades with no real solution to date,” said former chairman and CEO of Macy’s Inc. Terry J. Lundgren, who invested in Dropit and also sits on the company’s board. “This technology breathes new life into the retail ecosystem as a whole.”

According to information from Dropit, “dead inventory” in the U.S. costs retailers approximately $50 billion a year. To a large extent, that waste is caused by brands and retailers silo-ing their online and store inventories, resulting in significant forfeitures of sales. Companies then often resort to routing excess products to landfills or burning them, creating 2.9 million tons of landfill waste a year, leading to increased pollution.

Dropit also indicated that its technology can directly integrate into existing fulfillment management systems, eliminating the need to replace legacy systems.

The six-year-old Dropit has been working with malls and brands in the U.S., Europe and the U.K., and most recently, expanded from fashion into the consumer electronics space.

Dropit’s onboarding process typically takes only a few days. The company said it charges a low setup fee at the start of the engagement, as well as an annual licensing fee for the use of its technology. Dropit also takes a percentage of the gross merchandise value and margins on shipments.

The company said it has scaled its operation to serve 250 retailers and brands in the U.S., Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada. Dropit said it works with brands such as L’Occitane, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Polo Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Razer and Harrods as well as several mall operators and outlets including Primaris-REIT, Simon Malls, Brookfield Properties, Landsec, McArthurGlen and Savilles.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Hot Summer Bags

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dropit Completes $25 Million Funding Round to Support Growth

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad