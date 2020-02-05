By  on February 5, 2020

“Legit Check Tech” is authentication technology and LVMH accelerator participant Entrupy’s step into the sneaker game, as it expands its product authentication capabilities to the sneaker vertical.

Picture a conveyor belt dotted with the latest Yeezy’s or the covetable Travis Scott Nike Air Jordan 1’s, or whatever is top of the sneakerhead’s “cop list.” Now, picture human authenticators working in tandem with what’s essentially large wooden “lightboxes” to artfully authenticate each with up to 99.1 percent accuracy.

