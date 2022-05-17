Esmod Paris to Add Digital Fashion Course

PARIS — Esmod Paris is the latest school to throw its hat into the digital fashion ring, as it announced the launch of its dedicated Meta-Wear course Tuesday in an Instagram Live session.

Fabrice Jonas, founder of the Myfashiontech innovation consulting agency, who advised the school for the creation of the course, said the class would train for “the jobs of tomorrow that already exist today,” such as digital designer or chief metaverse officer.

He also pointed out the fast-evolving landscape graduates will face. “Six months ago, these positions didn’t even exist and now big groups are recruiting. For those without [digital] skills, it’ll be complicated [to build a career],” he continued, saying the metaverse is here to stay, especially as devices evolve and technologies like blockchain reach maturity.

The industry is already keenly expecting the arrival of digital design-savvy talents, according to the school’s managing director Véronique Beaumont, who is looking at expanding the program’s footprint to include metaverse events or the creation of NFTs supporting students’ physical designs.

The course, which will launch in September 2022, will be open to second-year students already matriculated at the French school and, as of 2023, to any candidates with a completed first year in any fashion design course. Sixty places, divided into two classes, are available, said the school’s communications manager Deborah Haouzi, fielding live questions.

Students can expect to hone their fashion design skills in the physical world while learning about digital tools like CLO 3D or Blender, and the business ramifications of digital fashion. The history of video games will be among new fields explored in the course, matching the “dialogue between fashion and gaming” that underpins the metaverse.

In their third year, students will be expected to produce a digital collection, in addition to the physical one that is part of the fashion design curriculum at Esmod Paris.

Digital fashion is becoming a staple at schools.

New York-based Parsons School of Design is offering a six-week course that covers artificial intelligence, digital marketing, 3D design and retail. In the U.K., Ravensbourne University London launched its Digital Technology for Fashion course last year, while art and design specialist University for the Creative Arts opened a one-year master of digital fashion.