×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

ESW, Seko Partner to Improve Client Services

The partnership is inked as global e-commerce is pegged to reach $5.55 trillion this year.

A city businessman using a mobile
ESW and Seko have teamed up to make it easier for direct-to-consumer retailers to conduct business globally. Getty Images/iStockphoto

ESW, the direct-to-consumer xe-commerce company, and Seko Logistics, the global logistics provider, have inked a new partnership agreement that the companies said provides “mutually complementary services to each other’s clients.”

“The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border e-commerce for d-to-c brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits and unlock access to a global e-commerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion,” the companies said in a joint statement.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Related Galleries

ESW and Seko said as part of the agreement, ESW will support Seko’s roster of clients with global end-to-end e-commerce technology and services to help them expand their d-to-c businesses. Seko said, in turn, it will give ESW’s clients “immediate access to enhanced logistics and fulfillment support, including expanded in-country warehouse presence and returns centers at over 120 locations globally to provide faster and more convenient customer experience.”

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, ESW’s president and chief executive officer, said the partnership “will provide Seko and ESW’s combined roster of clients with superior global d-to-c e-commerce solutions. Seko’s logistics leadership offers a globally scalable solution for warehousing and returns, bringing ESW clients all the benefits and growth potential of an e-commerce fulfillment network spanning 40 countries.”

The partnership comes at a time of significant growth of global direct-to-consumer sites, which is driven by consumer demand — especially for younger demographic cohorts. According to ESW’s Global Voices: Q2 2022 survey, a large majority of Millennial (60 percent) and Gen Z (63 percent) shoppers have a clear preference for shopping through direct-to-consumer channels over large marketplace platforms, with 73 percent of Millennials and 69 percent of Gen Zers finding they enjoy the more personalized experience that includes offers and promotions targeted to specific preferences.

Bousquet-Chavanne said younger consumers’ shopping preferences “indicate that retailers and brands must adopt a robust direct-to-consumer e-commerce and content strategy in order to remain competitive in the future.”

ESW and Seko said in their statement that global e-commerce has shifted. “With the rising cost of airfreight, cross-border e-commerce brands now recognize the need for local fulfillment to reduce shipping costs, expedite delivery times and address complex compliance issues,” the companies said.

Brian Bourke, chief growth officer at Seko, said the size and scale of the company’s global fulfillment footprint, combined with ESW’s e-commerce technology, “makes this partnership so exciting. We have customers in our portfolio who want what ESW offers, so we bring immediate basket aggregation opportunities. This type of collaboration is driving the growth of the e-commerce ecosystem.”

Bourke also noted that the partnership with ESW “provides these solutions immediately, and we’ve already won our first fulfillment customers on the strength of our combined offering. We are giving Seko’s e-commerce clients the chance to partner with ESW on their globalization journey.”

Seko describes itself as a “no-nonsense global end-to-end logistics partner — from the factory to consumer.” The company said it delivers sustainable client-first service, expert reliability and tech-driven shipping solutions “that turn supply chains into a competitive differentiator.” Seko has 150 offices in more than 40 countries.

ESW, meanwhile, continues to grow and service brands and retailers all over the world. ESW acquired Scalefast in June 2022, and the company said the combined organization offers brands and retailers “a complete portfolio of technology and services that cost-effectively support any stage of a company’s development.”

ESW said from compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs to demand generation, checkout, delivery, returns and customer service, “our powerful combination of technology and human ingenuity covers the entire shopper journey across 200 markets, with 100 percent carbon neutral shipping to consumers.” The company is based in Dublin, Ireland, and has global offices in the U.S., U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Hot Summer Bags

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

ESW, Seko Sign Partnership Agreement

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad