Europe’s First NFT Vending Machine Is Coming to London

The concept is touted as "a fun and quirky way" to eliminate any barriers to entry in the NFT space, according to its maker MyNFT.

MyNFT will exhibit Europe’s first physical NFT vending machine at the NFT.London conference next week.
myNFT will exhibit Europe’s first physical NFT vending machine at the NFT.London conference next week. Courtesy

The NFT craze is not going away anytime soon. In the fashion space this year alone, brands like Prada, Burberry, Jason Wu and GCDS have dived into the metaverse and engaged with the crypto and gaming community.

MyNFT, an emerging online marketplace for trading non-fungible tokens, is looking to make the transaction as democratic and accessible as possible, beginning with fusing this relatively new ownership concept with the old-fashioned vending machine.

The platform claimed that it will present Europe’s first NFT vending machine next week at the NFT.London conference to be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre.

MyNFT said the vending machine, which will be distributed outside of the venue, is designed to bring NFTs into the real world.

The market value of the NFTs, which include tokens with various levels of rarity, created by the likes of Dr. Who Worlds Apart, Thunderbirds and Delft Blue Night Watch, ranges between 10 pounds and 100 pounds.

Hugo McDonaugh, cofounder of MyNFT, said the vending machine is “a fun and quirky way to demonstrate” the marketplace’s goal to eliminate any barriers to entry in the NFT space.

“There is so much potential in the NFT market and it’s such a shame to see some of that go to waste when possible investors are put off getting involved by various unnecessary and complicated barriers.…We’re determined to turn NFT investment into an everyday activity, and break it out of its current clique,” he added.

