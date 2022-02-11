EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Rodarte’s ‘Black Swan’ Projection Tech at NYFW

Twelve years after Rodarte’s diaphanous “Black Swan” masterwork enthralled film, fashion and dance buffs, the design house’s balletic aesthetic continues to captivate.

Now it inspires an immersive experience at Spring Studios for New York Fashion Week, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek for WWD.

Part of “The Art of Rodarte,” a pop-up event honoring Rodarte and its influence in film over the years, the “Black Swan” experience offers a moving display of the original sketches that Rodarte founders Kate and Laura Mulleavy created for the movie.

Yahoo, IMG’s returning Innovation Partner for NYFW, provided the high-fidelity projection technology.

Another look from Rodarte’s sketches for the movie, which will be displayed using Yahoo’s projection technology Courtesy image

According to the tech company, the illustrations were animated to give movement to the art and allow guests at the physical venue to immerse themselves in the experience, with effects like digital feathers floating and dancing on the floor.

Rodarte itself perhaps hinted at the tech spectacle to come, when it shared a “throwback” post last week of star Natalie Portman in full regalia on the set.

The four-day event starts Friday evening and will be open to the public with timed tickets.

Yahoo’s role at New York Fashion Week will be on view at other events, with a “slate of cutting-edge tech experiences that push the boundaries of digital shoppability and digital first immersive experiences,” a Yahoo spokeswoman told WWD. She teased a separate collaboration with Maisie Wilen that will involve holograms, with a scheduled opening on Saturday.

These efforts follow previous Fashion Week projects last fall with Christian Cowan and Rebecca Minkoff. The latter worked with the company to debut 3D NFTs, regarded as the first such offering by an American designer.