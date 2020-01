Moda Operandi cofounder Áslaug Magnúsdóttir launches direct-to-consumer brand Katla this week, hoping to better match supply and demand for the fashion-savvy sustainable consumer.

A few years after cofounding the luxury e-commerce platform known for its data-driven approach and unique ability to pre-order runway looks in 2011, the Icelandic entrepreneur went on to found Tinker Tailor in 2014, ceasing operations just a year and a half later.