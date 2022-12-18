×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Do Brand TikTok Challenges Work?

Eye

‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer Talks Season Three

Business

LuisaViaRoma Secures Lease for Manhattan Retail Destination

EXCLUSIVE: New American Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFT Experience

Palm Beach-based brand Steel debuts with exotic handbags and accessories, digital twins, NFTs and the Apple Wallet in tow.

Steel icon cuff
Steel, a new luxury accessories company based in Palm Beach, offers fine handbags, cuffs and NFTs for digital twins. Courtesy photo

Sometimes a bag is just a bag, a repository for the baubles of daily life. But when it’s an exotic skin bag, handcrafted by a Swiss atelier and authenticated by blockchain, then it’s a Steel — a statement piece from a new American accessories company that promises a fresh take on the luxury NFT experience.

With an eye on blending old-world craftsmanship with emerging technology, the Palm Beach, Florida-based company describes itself as modern, eternal and artisanal. The proposition begins with an heirloom-worthy range of handbags — the art-driven brand calls them “sculptures” — and accessories, all of which are stitched by hand from start to finish by Steel’s Switzerland-based atelier. The assortment, which features French leather or exotic skins such as crocodile, ranges in price from $480 to more than $12,000. The company also plans on limited drops and custom orders through Farfetch’s private client service.

Related Galleries

From there old-world tradition meets new virtual technology, taking luxury to the virtual world.

Each sculpture comes with a digital twin, with non-fungible tokens minted on the Polygon Blockchain, and according to founder and creative director Nicole Steel, the brand makes the process of claiming them less daunting thanks to familiar technologies like QR codes and Apple Wallet.

Steel Icon 28 Sculpture
Icon 28 Sculpture in Ruby. Courtesy photo
Steel RockStar SmrtKuff
RockStar SmrtKuff for the Apple Watch in Fuchsia Pink. Courtesy photo

“The experience for the consumer, something that I’m very passionate about, is to bring accessibility and not have the average person who buys luxury goods be intimidated by technology in the blockchain and Web 3.0,” founder and creative director Nicole Steel said in an exclusive interview.

She wanted to offer a more natural way into the technology, so she carefully crafted every step of the process. “They receive the product, scan [the QR code] and then they literally tie their physical product to the blockchain information that is registered to that product specifically,” she continued. “After that, they get an email verifying their information — they are who they say they are, the owner of the product … and the information is then downloaded into their Apple Wallet.”

The mention of Apple recalls a decision reported in early December to block apps such as Coinbase Wallet from sending NFTs without handing over a 30 percent cut. The situation is notable, because support from the world’s top mobile platforms would go a long way in making the tech more mainstream.

Steel, however, created a model that makes use of a ubiquitous iOS feature, the Apple Wallet, without violating the tech company’s rule. The brand used Apple’s PassKit API to create what it calls a “Passport” for owners, which is akin to the physical authenticity card that typically comes with luxury goods. It slips into the mobile wallet “just like an airplane ticket,” said the founder.

The Steel Passport, as seen in an Apple Wallet.

Indeed, the Passport acts as a membership card that will grant access to real-world activities, parties and other special events. Of course, owners can choose to forgo the digital goods and membership, and simply enjoy the real-world Steel products in their own right.

The collection includes handbags and Apple Watch cuffs: Icon Mini Sculpture, Icon 28 Sculpture, Everywhere Sculpture, RockStar SmrtKuff and Day to Night SmrtKuff.

Steel debuts with an exclusive Everywhere Sculpture made from Porous Crocodile and a lock encrusted with 213 pave diamonds set in 18K gold in Paris, as featured in Farfetch’s Holiday Gift Guide. It’s available through Farfetch private client stylists, as well as steelamericanluxury.com. Other products will come to select boutiques and modern art galleries worldwide next year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Hot Summer Bags

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

EXCLUSIVE: New Accessories Brand Aims to Redefine Luxury NFTs

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad