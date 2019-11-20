Just four years after introducing a partnership with Parley for the Oceans, with the goal to replace the use of all virgin polyester with recycled marine waste by 2024, Adidas has manufactured more than six million pairs of shoes with the new material and has set a goal of manufacturing 11 million pairs this year.

This holiday, Adidas will offer shoppers a video-based augmented reality experience in the brand’s Paris flagship. The brand says the experience, created with Eyecandylab, will bring awareness to the brand’s sustainably manufactured products, which are made from recycled ocean plastic.

“It is important to us to make the innovations of our brand a tangible experience for our customers,” said Florian Fiedler, senior manager for innovation and trends at Adidas. “Therefore, we always try to find interesting options on how to present our brand in a way that is relevant to our customers. This is proven once again through the cooperation with Eyecandylab and the resulting use of augmented reality.”

Running for six weeks, the interactive experience will be an introduction to the sustainable shop area of the store. The collection is created from recycled plastic waste from beaches and in coastal regions.

To participate in the experience, consumers will need to download the Adidas app, which will be used to engage with the screen in-store. Consumers are shown the “tremendous impact and the effects of consumption and plastic usage on the planet” and taken into an AR ocean world where a giant whale collects plastic in the water. The user will also interact by collecting virtual garbage. The experience explains how these small plastic particles can be transformed into the Adidas shoe collection.

“Through our cooperation with Adidas, we again demonstrate how augmented reality is disrupting a wide range of areas and how our technology plays a key role. Augmented reality is very effective as a medium for storytelling because it completely integrates the user,” said Robin Sho Moser, chief executive officer of Eyecandylab. “Our project not only serves to position Adidas as an innovator, but also highlights the company’s environmental and sustainability activities. These are two important aspects that come together.”

The AR ocean world experience will run through Dec. 18.