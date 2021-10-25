Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

Fashion

Moose Knuckles Collaborates With Telfar for Outerwear Capsule

Fashion

The Standout Looks From the 2021 Rome Film Festival

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings Call

Facebook addresses whistleblower controversies, while reporting revenue miss — and doubles down on Reels and metaverse, including commerce.

Facebook cofounder and ceo Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Courtesy photo

Allegations from a Facebook whistleblower loomed large on the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Monday. Chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg immediately addressed some of the controversies swirling around the company, which reported $29.01 billion in revenue, coming up short of analyst expectations. 

“Before I get to our product update, I want to discuss the recent debate around our company,” Zuckerberg said on the call. “I believe large organizations should be scrutinized, so I’d much rather live in a society where they are than one where they can’t be. Good faith criticism helps us get better but my view is that what we are seeing is a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company.” 

Data engineer Frances Haugen appeared before the British Parliament on Monday to say that Facebook doesn’t mitigate hate on the platform because it profits from it. “Until incentives change, Facebook will not change,” she said, echoing the sentiments she expressed earlier this month to Congress in the U.S. 

Related Galleries

Zuckerberg pointed out the complex nature of the situation and to the company’s investments on safety and security — on track for more than $5 billion in 2022, he noted — as well as formation of an oversight board and research efforts. He also framed the company as constantly working on transparency. 

Haugen leaked hundreds of documents, some of which indicated a potentially dicey scenario for the platform — that its popularity was nosediving among teens and young adults. For instance, the documents showed that U.S. teens were spending less time on Facebook, a decline of as much as 16 percent year over year, while new signups among teenagers were falling. 

The CEO cited broader figures, that almost 3.6 billion people actively use its services, but also noted competition from Apple and TikTok. “Our services have gotten dialed to be the best for most people who use them rather than specifically for young adults, and during this period competition has also gotten a lot more intense, especially with Apple’s iMessage growing in popularity and, more recently, the rise of TikTok, which is one of the most effective competitors we ever faced. 

“So we are retooling our teams to make serving young adults their North Star, rather than optimizing for the larger number of older people.”

A few factors complicated the third quarter for Facebook, perhaps principally Apple’s iPhone privacy changes. 

Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer, elaborated “we’ve been open about the fact there were headwinds coming and we experienced that in Q3. The biggest is the impact of Apple iOS 14 changes which has created headwinds for others in the industry as well, major challenges for small businesses, and advantaged Apple’s own advertising business. We started to see that effect in Q2 but adoption on the consumer side ramped up by late June so it hit critical mass in Q3.”

The company also saw a pandemic effect playing out to hit its interests.

“The strong e-commerce growth in recent quarters is driven in part by the acceleration of the digital transformation that is now tapering off. I think most people see this in their own lives — there is a period of time when many people who were able to stay-at-home and order things online much more,” she explained. “But now in many places, things have opened up and people are increasingly making purchases in-person.”

Still, Facebook managed to hit $3.22 in earnings per share, beating the $3.19 EPS expected by analysts. And younger consumers notwithstanding, the number of daily active users met expectations, at 1.93 billion. But monthly actives missed, with 2.91 billion instead of 2.93 billion anticipated by analysts, as did revenue, the latter clocked growth of about 35 percent over a year ago. Facebook also reported profit of nearly $9.2 billion, a 17 percent year-over-year jump. 

So to all of the headwinds listed, Wall Street’s reaction was something of a shrug. Shares ticked up 1 percent immediately in after-hours trading, ambling upward from there. 

As for what happens next, the company was clear in its priorities. 

In the near term, it’s preparing for the holiday season by “rolling out a range of holiday shopping experiences to help people find great deals, support small businesses and shop with local and black-owned businesses,” said Sandberg. Those will include promotions for Shops when people check out on Facebook or Instagram — like 20 percent off of a first purchase and free shipping — and it will launch a live shopping series with brands such as Walmart, Macy’s, Benefit Cosmetics, Paintbox Nails and others.

The Facebook executive also noted the return of its Buy Black Friday campaign to feature Black-owned businesses on Facebook and Instagram.

Further out, Facebook sees its future hinging on video, particularly Instagram’s short video offering, Reels, and the advertising opportunities there, as well as its broader seller tools and work on metaverse applications. 

“Our three product priorities remain our focus on creators, commerce and building the next computing platform,” Zuckerberg said. “A big part of our work with creators is our focus on Reels. Reels is already the primary driver of engagement per client. It’s incredibly entertaining and I think that there is a huge amount of potential ahead. We expect this to continue growing, and I am optimistic that Reels will be as important for our product as Stories is.” 

As for the metaverse, the company is building “multiple generations” of its virtual reality and augmented reality technologies simultaneously, he explained. This has included new Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets with more storage and its EssilorLuxottica connected glasses, which are “off to a strong start as well.” But it’s not about building one-off gadgets.

“There’s a whole ecosystem. We’re building multiple generations of our VR and AR product at the same time, as well as a new operating system and development model and digital commerce platform, content studios and, of course, a social platform,” he said. More could be revealed later this week, when its AR/VR conference, Facebook Connect, kicks off on Thursday.

The commerce opportunities may be intriguing, as neither Oculus — the company’s VR outfit — nor its Facebook Reality Labs talk about digital commerce plans in the virtual world, apart from apps and gaming.

It has so prioritized the metaverse that it now plans to carve out financial reporting for Facebook Reality Labs separately, starting next quarter, to “provide investors with additional visibility into the investments that we’re making in augmented and virtual reality. In 2021, we expect these investments to reduce our overall operating profit by approximately $10 billion, and I expect this investment to grow even further for each of the next several years,” Zuckerberg said.

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Facebook Controversies Loom Large on Earnings

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad